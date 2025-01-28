Paytm has launched the 'Receive Money QR Widget' on the smartphone home screen, allowing users to accept payments on the go. The fintech firm said that the widget would be perfect for "influencers, shopkeepers, freelancers, and small businesses" who can quickly accept payments. Besides, the company announced a 'coin-drop sound' for real-time payment notifications on the mobile application. Paytm said that the new sound effect could help instantaneously confirm receipt of payment every time. LinkedIn New Feature Update: Online Professional Network Platform Tests ‘News Banner’ Feature in US, Canada and India for Working Professionals To Easily Find Timely News Stories.

Paytm Launched New 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Easy Payments

We’ve launched the 'Receive Money QR Widget' on your smartphone home screen! 🚀 Perfect for influencers, shopkeepers, freelancers, and small businesses to accept payments on the go. 💸 Also introducing the coin-drop sound 🎶 for real-time payment notifications – instant… pic.twitter.com/zLKMpkdJ5v — Paytm (@Paytm) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)