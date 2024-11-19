BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a contract extension with Nexi Group, a leading European PayTech provider. This collaboration is set to elevate Nexi's technology landscape across its core acquiring, issuing, and e-commerce platforms, further solidifying its position as a key player in the digital payments space.

As a part of this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage its technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions to optimize Nexi's core platforms, ensuring enhanced performance, innovation, and scalability. LTIMindtree will also manage Nexi's hybrid infrastructure, enabling a seamless integration of on-premise and cloud-based solutions, while supporting the company's digital transformation efforts.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with LTIMindtree," said Giuseppe Dallona, CIO of Nexi Group. "Their proven expertise and global reach will help us enhance the resilience and flexibility of our platforms, supporting Nexi's mission to offer secure, innovative, and frictionless payment solutions for businesses and consumers across Europe," he added.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, "This partnership underscores our commitment to empower leading enterprises with advanced technology innovation. By leveraging our deep domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, we are confident in driving Nexi's growth and success in the highly competitive digital payments industry."

More than 800 highly skilled associates from LTIMindtree will service Nexi from nine global delivery centers, providing round-the-clock support and driving Nexi's technological advancements. These global centers will ensure agility and operational excellence, while also enabling a localized approach in key markets.

