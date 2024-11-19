Shah Rukh Khan, a global icon of Bollywood cinema, recently graced the Global Freight Summit in Dubai. During the event, the superstar delved into his illustrious career, candidly discussing both triumphs and setbacks. When asked about the advice he would impart to his younger self, Khan offered a characteristically witty response. He asserted that he would refrain from offering any counsel, believing that his past decisions, though impetuous, ultimately paved the way for his remarkable success. Shah Rukh Khan and Ryan Reynolds To Speak at Global Freight Summit 2024 in Dubai – Find Out Date and Time.

Shah Rukh Khan Shines at Global Freight Summit

Shah Rukh Khan, at the Global Freight Summit, surprised the audience with his candid response to a question about advice for his younger self. “To be honest, I would not advise my younger self. I have a son who is 27, a daughter who is 23 and a half, and another son who is 11. So when I speak with them I realize that many decisions I took then, when I was 25-26, I would not take them now if I saw it through the lens of my experience. And maybe if I didn’t take it then, I would not have reached where I have reached. I think there would be no advice given to my younger self," he said. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 'King' Khan's 10 Best Inspirational and Motivational Quotes As He Turns 59!

Shah Rukh Khan at Global Freight Summit 2024

He went on to say, "I would still want to be- sorry this is politically incorrect- brash, overconfident, arrogant and being extremely silly and stupid, but being extremely gutsy also. So I think I would not be able to give any advice to my younger self. Maybe better hairstyle? Better fitting suits. In 90s, my suits used to suck." He humorously added that his suits were way too big for his frame during that time.

Further, expanding on his reflections, Shah Rukh Khan offered invaluable advice to aspiring actors. He emphasised the paramount importance of diligence and authenticity, urging them to avoid contrived personas and embrace their individuality. "Don't try to formulate image, be yourself, be very hard working, courageous enough to make mistakes," King Khan said.

SRK Goes Candid at Global Freight Summit 2024

Shah Rukh Khan has some golden advice for all the aspiring actors out there: Don't try to formulate image, be yourself, be very hard working, courageous enough to make mistakes❤️🔥@iamsrk #ShahRuhKhan #GFS2024 #GlobalSuperstar #KingKhan #GlobalFreightSummit #SRK pic.twitter.com/R8eHv96aeJ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2024

What's Next For Shah Rukh Khan?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all of which were major box office successes, showcasing his versatile acting skills. The superstar is now gearing up for an exciting new project, where he is set to star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the upcoming film King.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).