Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29: Following the resounding success of its previous editions, the Lulu Beauty Fest Bengaluru, the city's most anticipated celebration of beauty, glamour, and talent, is proud to announce its grand return in 2025. This two day extravaganza will take place on December 6th and 7th, 2025, at the LuLu Mall, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru, promising an unparalleled experience for beauty enthusiasts, industry insiders, and the public.

In a major expansion, the winners will not only receive their crowns but will also be awarded the prestigious titles of "Iconic Walk with Lulu" Face of Lulu 2025 - Men and Face of Lulu 2025 - Women. These titles come with exclusive year-long contracts, making them the official brand ambassadors for Lulu's beauty and fashion verticals. Auditions quest for the crowns begins from December 6th where aspiring contestants can showcase their charisma, talent, and unique personalities.

The Grand Finale journey culminates in a spectacular way on December 7th, a night of high fashion, elegance, and intense competition, where the finalists will vie for the coveted titles and life-changing opportunities. Winners will be awarded a grand cash prize of total worth ₹1 Lakh, along with lucrative brand endorsement opportunities. Attendees can enjoy free makeover sessions conducted by professional artists from leading brands. Whether it's a bold new look or a subtle enhancement, these sessions will help visitors discover and experiment with their unique style.

Unique themed photo booth which is a specially designed photo booth that celebrates beauty in all its forms. With creative backdrops and professional lighting, visitors can capture stunning photographs and take home memorable snapshots of their Beauty Fest experience.

Concurrent with the main stage events, an exclusive offers spans across, Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu fashion and Lulu connect at Lulu Mall Rajaji Nagar, Lulu Daily, Lulu connect and REO at VR Mall Whitefield, Lulu Daily at Forum South Bengaluru, and Lulu Daily at M5 E-City Mall Electronic City, will offer up to 50% off on a vast range of international and domestic beauty brands. This offer is valid till December 7th and It's the perfect opportunity for attendees to indulge in premium beauty shopping.

The 2025 festival is proud to be presented by a powerhouse consortium of beauty giants. The Title sponsors includes Fiama and Engage, powered by Yardley and Vivel, Associate Sponsors are Ponds, Tresemme, Enchanteur and The derma co, Education partner - JD school of Design, Official Media Partner - Newsreach

According to Mr. Shereef K K, Regional Director of Lulu Mall Bengaluru, "At Lulu Karnataka, we believe the Lulu Beauty Fest is the heartbeat of beauty innovation in Bengaluru a dynamic platform where individuality isn't just celebrated, it's unleashed. This year, we're transforming the entire experience from a spectacle into an interactive journey. Beyond the runway, we've curated a world of exclusive offers from complimentary luxury makeovers with our top artists and an immersive, themed photo booth for professional portraits, to masterclasses with industry icons, personalized skincare consultations, and live product customization stations"

Lulu Hypermarket provides you with an experienced convenience and variety in Lulu Mall Bangalore. Customers can discover a wide range of groceries, fresh produce, household items, electronics, fashion, and more under one roof. Lulu Hypermarket gives a comprehensive shopping experience that combines quality products with great value and customer service. Visit the Lulu Fashion Store for an exceptional shopping experience with diverse fashion choices that cater to every style. Explore a wide range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, featuring both Indian and Western wear. Lulu Connect for reliable products, expert advice, and exceptional customer service that caters to all your tech needs. Discover a comprehensive range of smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and accessories.

