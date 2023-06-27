PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: By 2030, the luxury car rental market will be valued at $84.3 billion, growing at a 6.1 per cent CAGR. The Indian market is expected to mimic the global trend. The penetration of luxury car rentals may be significantly impacted by an exponential growth in the number of affluent Indians.

Luxorides, a brand managed by Umbrella Room Ventures, is a prominent luxury car rental company. It is revolutionizing the travel experiences of aspirational Indians with its exquisite fleet of luxury cars. With a focus on providing unparalleled luxury and comfort, Luxorides is rapidly gaining recognition as the go-to destination for renting chauffeur-driven cars for weddings, personal travel, corporate events, video shoots, and airport transfers.

Founded by Aaditya Mishra and Rahul Nain, Luxorides stands at the forefront of the luxury car rental industry in North India. With a deep understanding of the discerning preferences of its clientele, Luxorides offers a wide range of meticulously maintained vehicles to cater to diverse needs and occasions.

"The luxury car rental market in India has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. With the rise in disposable incomes and a growing desire for luxury experiences, more individuals are seeking premium transportation options for various occasions. This has created a significant opportunity for us to cater to the evolving demands of consumers," said Aaditya Mishra, Director of Business Growth at Luxorides.

Speaking about the business aspect, Rahul Nain, Director of Business Operations, said, "Our mission at Luxorides is to redefine the way aspirational Indians commute. Our customers lead a luxurious lifestyle, and it is our privilege to provide them with best-in-class service throughout their journeys. We aim to elevate their experiences and ensure they travel in style, comfort, and elegance."

"Luxorides prides itself on its unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction. Each vehicle in its extensive fleet is handpicked, meticulously maintained, and equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to guarantee a premium travel experience. With a team of highly professional and experienced chauffeurs, Luxorides ensures that every journey is seamless, safe, and enjoyable." Rahul added.

The luxury car rental company caters to a diverse range of occasions and requirements. Whether it's a grand wedding celebration, a personal getaway, a corporate event, a video shoot, or a hassle-free airport transfer, Luxorides has the perfect vehicle to meet every need. Customers can choose from an impressive selection of prestigious brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, and more.

Luxorides' growing presence in major parts of North India has made it a preferred choice among celebrities and businesses seeking luxurious transportation solutions. With its expanding network of service locations, Luxorides is committed to extending its reach and delivering exceptional services to more cities in the region. "We are planning a full-fledged expansion in almost every Tier 1 city in India," confirms Aaditya.

For more information about Luxorides and its luxury car rental services, please visit https://www.luxorides.com/

