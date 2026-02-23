New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted seven-day custody to the police of six accused who were arrested after a terror module linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a terror module linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Sunday after pro-terror posters glorifying slain Burhan Wani surfaced at some locations in the national capital, officials said.

Eight alleged operatives were arrested in coordinated raids conducted across Kolkata in West Bengal and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.Police had said seven of the accused are Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India and procured Indian identity documents to hide their real identities.

A Patiala House Court on Monday granted custody of the six accused to the police.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta granted seven-day custody of the accsued including Md. Mizanur Rehman, Md. Sefayat Hossain, Md. Zahidul Islam, Md. Liton, Md. Uzzal and Umar. All these five accused are from Bangladesh and were arrested in a major counter-terror operation.

Delhi Police produced the accused before the court and sought seven-day custody to investigate the case.The police also arrested two more persons - Umar Faruk and Robiul Islam. They will be produced before the court after their transit remand.

The Investigation officer sought custody to probe the case and submitted that the accused were well connected with their handler who is already in police custody.

Delhi Police said the mobile phones of the accused are to be analysed, their relation with other Accused persons are also to be investigated. Bangladeshi IDs have also been recovered from the accused persons.

The accused were arrested after multiple raids in Kolkata and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

According to officials, the case came to light on February 8, 2026, when CISF personnel reported the pasting of pro-Pakistan and pro-terror posters at Janpath Metro Station and nearby areas.

Similar posters were subsequently found at other locations in Delhi.

An FIR was registered at PS Supreme Court Metro under relevant sections of BNS and the DPDP Act, following which the investigation was transferred to the Special Cell/NDR due to its sensitive nature.

During the probe, Special Cell teams developed technical and human intelligence regarding the movement of suspects in Delhi and Gurugram. (ANI)

