New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/PNN): Natural beauty products manufacturer Luxura Sciences aims to expand its operation to 40 countries by the end of 2023. To prepare for this expansion, it is expanding its portfolio of 107 products to 500. Currently, their products are freely available across seven countries, including the USA, the UK, Mauritius, Spain, UAE, and Singapore. It will be expanding its operations to 17 countries by the end of this year.

The three-year-old brand, based in Hyderabad, has made a mark for itself in the industry through its research-based products. It provides an economical option compared to similar brands like Kama Ayurveda/Forrest Essentials.

Luxura was born out of its founder, Mohd Suaid Ahmed's travel experiences, wherein he learnt that several rural and tribal areas have no access to medicine even today. They effectively use plants to treat their ailments. After learning from the locals, doing extensive research on his part, and supporting in-house R&D, Suaid Ahmed launched the brand's first product- a wide range of unique, innovative hair oils. It proved a bestseller and topped the hair oil segment within months of Launch. This provided confidence to the new company, which now has over 100 hair, skin and overall health products.

The brand believes that many ailments are caused due to an imbalance in the body due to changing lifestyles. The brand's natural products help the body return to an equilibrium state. Also, the rampant use of toxic chemicals in beauty products is widely known. More and more women are now opting for organic and natural products that don't harm their skin, hair and body long term.

This has given rise to many new brands competing with well-established ones for market share. This is a win-win situation for consumers who get their hands on genuine products at affordable prices. Also, a new brand brings in the latest research and development in the sector.

Natural and herbal products are also seeing a sharp increase in the offshore markets. However, natural and herbal products in those markets are priced in the premium range. In India, these products are competitively priced since they are aimed at the masses. The entry of Indian brands will make the products more accessible.

In the words of Mohd Suaid Ahmed, Indian females interested in organic and herbal products were their primary target audience when they started. Now, by expanding their services to 40 countries, they want to reach a broader audience base.

