Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], July 24: The popularity of Thai music and Boys' Love or BL Drama in India has grown at a rapid pace in the last few years. LYKN, a Thai boy band comprising Jakrapatr Kaewpanpong (William), Rapeepong Supatineekitdecha (Lego), Thanat Danjesda (Nut), Pichetpong Chiradatesakunvong (Hong), and Chayatorn Trairattanapradit (Tui), is one of those Asian music groups which enjoys enormous popularity in India. As a rising Thai pop boy group, LYKN has a strong fanbase in the T-pop, K-pop, and BL drama communities Now, LYKN's fans in India will have the chance to see them perform live.

Pop-in-Asia, a company which works towards promoting cross-Asian entertainment in India, has taken the responsibility to give Indian fans the opportunity to see their favourite Thai pop boy group perform live. The company will be organizing two shows in the month of August which will mark the presence of LYKN. While the Bengaluru show is scheduled for 15 August, the boy group will be performing in Delhi on 17 August. This will be the first Thai-pop concert to be organized in India.

Talking about bringing LYKN to India for the first time, a spokesperson from Pop-in-Asia says, "As a company, Pop-in-Asia has been committed towards producing events that bring fans of different artists across languages, genres, and geographies together. In the last few years, one has seen an increasing interest for Thai music and BL dramas. This drove us towards putting together the first-ever Thai-pop concert in India. This is a landmark event and what makes it extremely special is the fact that a massively popular boy group like LYKN will be performing their biggest hits in front of their fans in India. These two shows, we believe, will pave the way for many artists and groups from Thailand and other Asian countries performing in India".

The Bengaluru show is scheduled to be held at the Wings Arena, Kothanur on August 15. The Delhi show, scheduled on August 17, will be organized in Talkatora Indoor Stadium. The pricing of tickets will range from ₹4000 to ₹15,500. Being the first-ever T-pop concert in India, there is bound to be a lot of excitement surrounding it. While the shows will be organized in Bengaluru and Delhi, one expects fans from other parts of the country to attend it as well.

Elaborating on what fans can expect during the shows, the spokesperson states, "Fans can look forward to a concert-style experience that will be high on energy. Apart from receiving curated gifts, fans would get the opportunity to be a part of interactive moments. There will also be limited slots for exclusive photo opportunity with the members of LYKN. With premium seating being provided, fans can be assured of comfort throughout the event. Subject to the ticket-tier you opt for, you will get access to the sound check facility. We have also put in a lot of effort to curate a bunch of exclusive LYKN fan merchandise."

Known for churning out ballads that are high on emotion and pop numbers that make you tap your feet in no time, LYKN, as a boy band, was formed in 2023. In a very short span of time, the boy band has managed to carve out a distinctive identity for itself through its fresh musical notes and innovative sounds. While the band is based in Bangkok, Thailand, its popularity transcends boundaries. They have performed in several countries and this August, India will witness them performing live.

As a company driven towards bolstering the cross-Asian entertainment space in India, Pop-in-Asia has organized several immersive events and been credited with putting together some of the most memorable shows in the last few years. Through the LYKN Unleashed Tour India, the company will give LYKN fans in India the chance to experience the music performed by them and the magic created by them on stage live.

Booking is live now at: https://www.novarace.in/events

Link for Ticket Booking for Delhi: https://www.novarace.in/events/lykn-unleashed-asia-tour-in-delhi

Link for Ticket Booking for Bengaluru: https://www.novarace.in/events/lykn-unleashed-asia-tour-in-bengaluru

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/popinasia.in/

