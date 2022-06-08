Davos [Switzerland], June 8 (ANI/Mediawire): The Maharashtra delegation has had a successful visit to Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022. The state signed over INR 80,000 cr (USD 10.5 Billion) in investment intentions with 24 companies and 3 MoUs of strategic cooperation. Renew Power will invest an astonishing INR 50,000 Cr (USD 6 bn) in Renewable Power generation of 10-12 GW in the state, while Asia Pulp and Paper, an Indonesian firm, will be investing INR 10,500 Cr (USD 1.5 Bn) in Raigad district.

In the total 10 editions of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0, under the leadership of Hon. Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, there have been 122 MoUs signed, totalling INR 2.2 lac crore, potentially generating 4 lac job opportunities in the state. In the previous 9 editions, 98 MoUs were signed in the last 2 years, which are now at various stages of implementation. This is a testament to the state's commitment towards industrial development. Additionally, in last two years from October 2019 to December 2021, Maharashtra received 26 per cent of total FDI, which was the highest in India.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Industries Subhash Desai and Minister of Energy, Dr Nitin Raut, ACS to Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, ACS Industries Baldev Singh, MD of MSEDCL, Vijay Singhal, CEO of MIDC Dr P. Anbalagan and Jt CEO MIDC, PD Malikner were present during the ceremony along withfrom the signing companies.

The Maharashtra delegation inaugurated the Maharashtra Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos on May 22, 2022. On the subsequent days, the delegation held and participated in several bilateral meetings, discussions, and forums with Global business and political leaders, and experts representing the different sectors. The delegation, on behalf of the Government of Maharashtra, promoted Maharashtra as an ideal investment destination by detailing the business and growth opportunities in the state, while also sharing the state's vision on youth and technology-led development, and the state's core objectives on green, renewable and sustainability-focused development.

The Minister of Environment, Aaditya Thackeray was invited to receptions hosted by META (Facebook), Google and Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexader de Croo. Maharashtra was represented on a global stage as an ideal investment and tourism destination and the state's commitment towards sustainability was reaffirmed.

The state also signed an MoU with the Global Plastic Action Partnership ("GPAP")and initiated the Maharashtra Plastic Action Partnership (Maharashtra PAP), which will serve as a roadmap for sustainable development in the state. Maharashtra was the first state to ban single-use plastic in 2018 and has been at the forefront in sustainable development with aggressive policies and action plans to balance development and climate change. Earlier this year, Maharashtra was the first state to be awarded the prestigious Inspiring Leadership Award at the COP26 summit held at Glasgow.

Additionally, the State Government signed an MoU with Byju's for introducing digital content in the state and municipal schools in Maharashtra. Furthermore, the state also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with World Green Building Council for knowledge sharing and helping the state achieve its net zero-emission targets and for the capacity building of state authorities in Environmental Sustainability Governance.

