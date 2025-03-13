Maharashtra's Amravati airport gets necessary clearance for flight operations (Image: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Amravati Airport in Maharashtra gets the aerodrome license by from the civil aviation regulator, officially designating it as a licensed Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) airport.

Getting this license essentially means the airport is ready to undertake flight operations.

Sharing the news, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that this achievement marks a new era of enhanced air connectivity, economic growth, tourism and development opportunities for the region.

"Alliance Air flight Mumbai-Amravati-Mumbai sector will serve this sector thrice a week initially," the chief minister wrote on X.

The flight operations from and to Amravati will begin by this month end, the chief minister announced on X.

Union Budget 2025-26 has put an additional thrust on the ever-growing domestic civil aviation sector.

Inspired by the success of the previous regional connectivity scheme, a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years.

The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and North East region districts.

UDAN has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel. The scheme has connected 88 airports and operationalized 619 routes.

The UDAN scheme, launched in April 2017, focuses on improving unserved air routes in underserved regions. India's aviation industry has experienced significant growth in the past decade, and the number of operational airports in the country has since doubled.

The government aims to make India a global aviation hub by 2030. (ANI)

