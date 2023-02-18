New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): Maharishi Aazaad Cricket Championship is a national cricket tournament organized under the aegis of Maharishi Aazaad Cricket Association and Aazaad Sports Club. Currently, the tournament is going on at Maharishi Aazaad Stadium in Kashi province of Uttar Pradesh. The biggest cricket championship in India is spearheaded by Maharishi Aazaad, who has given birth to this format in order to provide opportunities and enthusiasm to the new and budding talents in the field of Cricket. Maharishi Aazaad has transformed Maharishi Aazaad Cricket Championship into a Mahakumbh for cricket lovers. Now, very soon, the cricket lovers of Kolkata in East India and Mumbai in West India will also enjoy this National Cricket Mahakumbh. The Maharishi Aazaad Cricket Championship is here.

The heart & brain of Maharishi Aazaad Cricket Championship, the man himself, Maharishi Aazaad, says "Cricket is a sport that brings the country together irrespective of cast, gender and creed. It is a platform for all the budding crickets to showcase their skill on the pitch and show the country their unmatched talent. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in this category."

Also Read | UK, EU Have an Understanding on How to Resolve N.Ireland Protocol, PM Sunak Says – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Maharishi Aazaad got his training and education from Bhonsala Military School Nashik, established by Dharamveer Dr Balkrishna Shivram Moonje. International Ambassador of Sanskrit, Maharshi Aazaad, by his mind, words and deed, is committed to the all-around development of his motherland, i.e., Bharat. To fulfil this great objective, Maharishi Aazaad is active on three fronts simultaneously. Art, Sports & Spirituality are the three favourite areas of Maharishi Aazaad.

In this renaissance period of cultural nationalism, Maharishi propagated and promoted the divine culture of Sanatan Bharat in every nook and corner of the world by creating the first mainstream Sanskrit film of the world AHAM BRAHMASMI in the divine language Sanskrit. Maharishi Aazaad brought the forgotten legend Chandrashekhar Aazaad out of the darkness of history to the world audience through his creative cinematic art. By promoting India's eternal civilization, culture and spirituality in the country and abroad, he is continuously travelling across the countries for the welfare of the world's humanity.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)