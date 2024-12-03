New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The automobile company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL) on Tuesday clarified its position on the lawsuit filed by IndiGo Airlines regarding the use of "6E" for its recently unveiled electric vehicle in the SUV segment.

A spokesperson for the company stated that Mahindra does not see a conflict, as its mark is "BE 6e," not the standalone "6E," which IndiGo uses as its registered call sign under airline services.

According to an Economic Times report, Indigo Airlines has gone to court over Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited using the brand "6E" in their new electric car, the BE 6e. IndiGo has filed the lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, alleging trademark infringement.

"Mahindra unveiled its electric-origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, on November 26, 2024. The company has applied for trademark registration under Class 12 (vehicles) for 'BE 6e,' which is part of its electric-origin SUV portfolio," the spokesperson stated in its filing to the exchanges.

"We, therefore, do not see a conflict as Mahindra's mark is 'BE 6e,' not the standalone '6E.' It differs fundamentally from IndiGo's '6E,' which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further underscores their uniqueness," the spokesperson added.

The automotive company emphasised that "BE 6e" is distinct from IndiGo's "6E." It noted that while "6E" represents the airline, "BE 6e" represents its electric vehicle brand.

The M&M spokesperson added that the company and MEAL have considered InterGlobe Aviation Limited's (IndiGo's) concerns about potential goodwill infringement, which was not their intention.

The company and MEAL are engaged in discussions with IndiGo to reach an amicable resolution, the spokesperson said.

Mahindra further noted that it has been transparent in disclosing material litigation to stock exchanges and will continue to do so in compliance with listing regulations. The company reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to relevant disclosure norms.

On November 26, in Chennai, Mahindra unveiled its much-anticipated electric-origin SUVs--the BE 6e and XEV 9e.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies, with 260,000 employees across more than 100 countries. It holds a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. (ANI)

