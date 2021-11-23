Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Majestic Pride Group held a special event on Saturday and felicitated freestyle wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist and recipient of the country's highest sporting honour - Khel Ratna.

"Ravi Kumar Dahiya brought glory to our country. So, we thought of honouring him in a glittering ceremony," said Majestic Pride Group Chairman Ashok Khetrapal, adding, "We are happy the event held under strict COVID-19 protocols was a huge success."

The meet-and-greet program after the felicitation ceremony gave Majestic Pride Group guests a rare opportunity to interact with the country's wrestling icon besides taking photographs with the champ.

"I'm touched with the gesture extended by Majestic Pride Group. I thoroughly enjoyed it and I am looking forward to take part in the Group's future events too," said Freestyle Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Majestic Pride Group has been holding various events, from time-to-time to promote sporting culture among the youngsters in the country and to recognise the achievements of India's leading sportspersons.

"The Group last year held a roof-top boxing match between boxers Vijendrar Singh and Russia's Artysh Lopsan. It was a successful event and our guests have been waiting for such matches," said Majestic Pride Group Director, Baldev Raj Arora.

According to Arora, the Group plans to hold various events including boxing and wrestling matches since tourists in large numbers are expected to visit Goa during Christmas and New Year Celebrations. It has already lined up events with Bollywood celebrities and leading sporting icons.

Majestic Pride Group earlier used to host Sufi Nights, Laughter Nights and other exciting tournaments on a regular basis. "We want to carry forward this legacy. Felicitating Ravi Kumar Dahiya is part of this process," said Khetrapal.

"We will keep our guests updated on our social media platforms and we are excited to unravel and curate new and exciting events on-board Majestic Pride Group," Arora added.

