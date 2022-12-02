New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid the foundation stone of a mega aluminium park. The park will be a joint venture between Vedanta Aluminium and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Odisha CM unveiled the foundation stone at the ongoing Make In Odisha 2022 conclave in the presence of Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta.

The Vedanta Aluminium Park will be a world-class industrial facility where companies can set up their manufacturing units and draw hot metal (molten aluminium) from Vedanta's smelter at Jharsuguda to manufacture their products.

Spread over 253 acres, the Vedanta Aluminium Park will be one of India's largest metal parks.

Vedanta's aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda is one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, with a capacity of 1.75 million tonnes per annum.

"Odisha is fast emerging as a major investment destination in the country. We are a progressive state with a clear focus on transformation in all sectors and inclusive development," CM said on the occasion.

CM added his state will continue to work with industries to understand their requirements and provide the best support system.

"Over the years, Vedanta has invested over 1 lakh crores and has created over 5 Lakh direct and indirect livelihood opportunities in the state and now the Vedanta Aluminium Park will bring more downstream players to Odisha to maximize value addition and further deepen the industrialisation in the state," said Chairman Anil Agarwal. (ANI)

