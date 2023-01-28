New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Union minister Piyush Goyal has urged students to make sustainability an important element of their lives while stressing that sustainability is going to determine the future of the planet.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of DAKSH 2023 at Christ University, Bengaluru via videoconference.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W T20 Tri-Series 5th T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match in East London.

Addressing the occasion, Goyal also asked everyone to adopt LiFE- Lifestyle for the Environment so that in day-to-day lives so one could start focusing on a circular economy, start eliminating wastage and start recycling and reusing.

Terming the students as the catalyst of the new India, he said the government can only act as an enabler.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

Further, praising Bengaluru's startup ecosystem, the minister noted the city has created a huge ecosystem be it in space, e-commerce, digital payments, or Agritech and has emerged as a trusted partner across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)