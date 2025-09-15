NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller, and the world's fifth largest jewellery chain, has opened two new showrooms in Birmingham and Southall, expanding the brand's presence in the UK. The Birmingham showroom is spread over 5,700 sq. ft. and is the brand's largest outlet in the UK. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the famous Bollywood star and Brand Ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, inaugurated the new showrooms that are designed to offer customers a world-class shopping experience with an exquisite collection of jewellery across diverse designs and styles. This launch marks another step in the brand's commitment to expanding its footprint in the international market, while delivering exceptional craftsmanship and service.

In her inaugural speech, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world's largest and most trusted jewellery groups, is like family to her and she has a long-standing relationship with the company.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently operate in Birmingham, Leicester, Southall, and Green Street (London) in the UK.

The opening ceremony of the Birmingham showroom was attended by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, the Indian Consul General in Birmingham, Dr. Venkitachalam Murugan, senior directors and management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, community leaders, and customers.

The opening ceremony of the Southall showroom was attended by Ealing Mayor Councillor Anthony Kelly, Ealing Southall MP Deirdre Costigan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds senior directors, management team members, community leaders, and customers.

In a statement marking the auspicious occasion, MP Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated, "The authorities in the UK are providing great support and cooperation to business ventures from South Asian countries. I am very happy and proud of that. In addition to the existing 4 showrooms in the UK, there is a plan to open more showrooms. This will further strengthen the brand's presence in the UK and further fuel our mission to become the most loved jewellery brand in the international market. We would like to thank all the customers, investors, and team members who have placed their trust in the company."

As Malabar Gold & Diamonds' flagship showrooms in the UK, the new showrooms in Birmingham and Southall have been designed to provide a flawless shopping experience to the customer. The new showrooms offer a wide range of over 30,000 designs of 18-carat and 22-carat gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery. It also offers an exclusive bridal collection for wedding purchases and the ability to customize jewelry to customers' liking.

As part of its expansion in the UK, plans are underway to open a new showroom in Manchester and a third showroom in London. In addition, the company is planning to expand its operations to Ireland and France soon. Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently has over 400 showrooms in 13 countries. The company spends 5 percent of its profits on various social service activities.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD $7.36 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 400 showrooms spread across 13 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom, www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment, and Women Empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

