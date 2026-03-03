New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): India's next phase of expansion will be driven by the "infrastructure of intelligence", a comprehensive build-out of physical and digital systems designed to enable AI-led hyper growth says Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, Group CFO of the Adani Group.

Addressing the Kotak Institutional Equities Annual Investor Conference in Mumbai last week, Singh said that artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape multiple industries over decades, especially through energy and infrastructure.

Also Read | Alisha Crins Case: Former Ponaganset High School Teacher Charged for S*xually Assaulting Student, Sending Naked Pics and Videos to Him.

Singh cautioned against linear thinking on artificial intelligence. "AI's short-term impact is often overestimated, but its long-term impact is significantly underestimated," he observed, underscoring that the technology should not be viewed in isolation. Instead, he argued, AI will "reshape multiple industries over decades," with energy and hard infrastructure forming the foundational layer.

He positioned the group's strategy around two enduring pillars: energy and infrastructure. "Our strategy is anchored around energy and infrastructure, logistics and data-related infrastructure included," he said, adding that these sectors are "foundational to enabling AI, digital platforms and economic scale." In his articulation, AI cannot scale without a commensurate scale-up in energy generation, storage and transmission. "AI cannot exist without massive energy infrastructure," he asserted, noting that the group's role in the AI stack is concentrated in energy generation and data centers.

Also Read | Lucknow: Missing Man Found Dead Inside Deep Freezer at Veg Biryani Shop, Cause of Death Unclear.

On portfolio construction, Singh detailed a framework initiated in 2016-17. The group maintains "a stable core -- like Google's search business -- and a smaller, high-potential segment that can scale into major platforms over time." The latter, initially contributing a mid-single digit share, is intended to incubate sectors India lacks at scale, including advanced technology and aerospace ecosystems.

Beyond corporate strategy, Singh emphasized structural shifts underway in India's economy. He cited rising worker participation rates, a surge in systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts, metro rail expansion across far more cities, and sharp improvements in social indicators such as girls' graduation rates in select districts. These bottom-up changes, he argued, point to an aspirational, non-metro India driving growth. He likened the transformation to "a once-in-a-century shift, similar to Europe's renaissance."

On long-term wealth creation, Singh described India's trajectory as "structural and irreversible," independent of political cycles or global volatility. Over the next 25 years, he projected a "dramatic rise in total net worth," adding that "equity markets are not yet fully reflecting the scale of this transformation."

Capital expenditure remains central to this thesis. He outlined multi-year investments across renewable energy, baseload power, battery storage, and transmission and distribution, with project visibility extending into the 2030s. Simultaneously, financial discipline remains a constraint. "Leverage decisions are driven by asset cash flow durability," he noted, emphasizing duration matching, liquidity coverage and the preservation of investment-grade credit metrics domestically and globally.

On operations, Singh described a shift toward a "dual-layer workforce, human and robotic or agent-based." A unified digital utility platform under controlled testing will integrate generation, dispatch, maintenance and optimization, with capabilities including "autonomous fault detection" and "automated dispatch between power, storage and grid." Machine learning-led optimization, he said, has already enhanced asset turns and reduced variability "without additional capital investment," materially improving returns.

Addressing airports, he characterized them as "generational assets," cautioning against quarter-to-quarter evaluation. "Indian aviation will grow multiples of its current size over time," he said, reiterating the importance of long-horizon capital allocation.

Singh was unequivocal on competitive dynamics. "Organizations that fail to adapt to AI will become uncompetitive," he warned. Conversely, those investing early in foundational infrastructure stand to capture enduring value -- provided execution discipline and capital efficiency remain intact. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)