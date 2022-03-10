Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mamaearth, a purpose-driven brand deeply rooted in the philosophy of Goodness Inside announced Beautiful Indians, a property established to celebrate the most beautiful Indians.

Mamaearth has collaborated with FEMINA, a magazine that has established itself as the beacon of beauty.

Beauty, over the years have become a reference to one's external features. However, more often that we realise, the ones we truly regard beautiful are not people with the best physical facets, instead these are people who have extended a helping hand to us or to the ones around us in challenging situations.

Realising that it is these small acts of goodness that truly uplifts the ones around us and make us truly beautiful, the brand announced Beautiful Indians, presented by Mamaearth and Femina. The initiative is a nationwide initiative to recognize and celebrate the unsung goodness ambassadors for their good deeds.

Through this initiative, Mamaearth and Femina have launched a platform to invite nominations by sharing stories of small acts of goodness. Nominations can be by individuals nominating themselves or someone they know who has selflessly been doing acts of goodness for those around them. They need to come to the www.femina.in/mamaearth-beautiful-indians-2022 and share the goodness stories. The countrywide search of goodness stories will culminate at an event where these Beautiful Indians will be felicitated for their beauty in deed.

A brand established on the founding principles of Honesty, Natural and Safety, Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small things that each one of us can do every day. It resides in the little choices we can make in our daily lives. The brand added goodness inside their products by being animal cruelty free (PETA certified), toxin free, plastic positive and through the plant goodness initiative. It was time to celebrate goodness inside others by celebrating the Beautiful Indians.

As it seeks out inspiring stories that make the world a better place, one good action at a time, Beautiful Indians, presented by Mamaearth and Femina, is a natural progression for these two brands.

Commenting on the initiative, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth, said, "People don't remember us for our looks or clothes, they remember us for how we make them feel or how we helped them through a situation. Understanding that goodness is what we look for around us, we built Mamaearth on the philosophy of Goodness Inside, where we are not juts adding goodness to our products but are also adding goodness to the world through our initiatives. While we made our products good with no-toxins, we did good for the environment through plant goodness and plastic positive initiatives, it was time we celebrated goodness in our fellow humans, and that's how the thought of Beautiful Indians came to being. We are thrilled to celebrate the most Beautiful Indians who have made their mark in the world through the beauty in their deeds and we are excited about the stories that will surface through this nationwide search. We urge every Indian to do good and celebrate the beauty of others with Beautiful Indians."

Commenting on the initiative, Ambika Muttoo, Editor-in-Chief, FEMINA said, "We are delighted to partner with Mamaearth, a brand which shares the same values as us. In tough times, good deeds are crucial in instilling faith and hope amongst people. Through this initiative, we want to bring forward inspiring stories that encourage people to be more compassionate."

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is Asia's first brand with Made safe certified products that offer 100% toxin-free & natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and ayurveda, the brand caters to all personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers.

In a short span of 5 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 140+ products packed with goodness inside, has reached over 5 million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing 14000 pin codes, and is the fastest-growing FMCG start-up to hit a 500 Cr run rate in India. Mamaearth products are available on www.mamaearth.in, major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 30000 point of sales across the country.

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL), is a digital-first consumer brands company creating the FMCG conglomerate of the future. A company built on the values of Honesty, Natural ingredients and Safe care, HCPL caters to the needs of millennial consumers through innovative products, evolved propositions, direct to consumer marketing, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Currently catering to over 1000 cities in India with brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co. & Aqualogica, HCPL is building an ecosystem that helps benefit the consumers and community at large. Backed by Sequoia, Sofina Ventures SA, Evolvence, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners, HCPL has become a billion-dollar personal care House of Brands in just 5 years.

