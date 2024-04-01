NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1: MANA Projects, one of the top builders in Bengaluru, with over 24 years of experience along with Skanda which has an industry span of over 14 years, on 28th March 2024 their prestigious township project named 'The Right Life'.

'The Right Life' project will be Bengaluru's First child-centric Integrated Township on Sarjapur - Varthur Road by Neobuild Ventures - A joint venture of Mana Projects & Skanda.

The project spans over 100 acres with multi phase launches.The First phase will be of 32 acres, the project emphasizes community, sustainability, and vibrant living, offering signature experiences. With 84% reserved for open spaces, it ensures a harmonious blend with nature for an exceptional living environment. Beyond just acquiring a residence, it represents an investment in an extraordinary lifestyle. Enhanced by high street retail and commercial areas, the project boasts a vast clubhouse spanning 1,00,000 square feet, making your selection truly distinctive.

Envisioned as the region's largest child-centric project, this development seamlessly blends Mana's legacy of crafting exceptional living spaces with Skanda's commitment to creating environments that cater to the unique needs of families from across all age groups.

Nestled within Sarjapur, at the heart of the city's educational hub, The Right Life offers a prime location with easy access to over 23+ key International Schools and IT hubs like Electronic city, Outer Ring Road(ORR) and Whitefield. This strategic positioning reduces commute times, allowing residents to maximize their time for outdoor activities and quality family moments. Within this township, there are more than 50+ sports facilities, each supported by leading sports academies. Here, children have the opportunity to pursue sports as more than just a hobby, fostering their athletic talents and ambitions.

Additionally, the project's proximity to schools, hospitals, malls, and tech parks adds further convenience, ensuring a well-rounded and fulfilling lifestyle for residents. Situated amidst the tranquil beauty of a lakeside setting, this township provides a serene environment conveniently located between Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, and ORR Marathahalli. Residents will have access to protected cycle tracks, enhancing their experience as they enjoy the picturesque views of birds in flight.

Innovative rainwater harvesting systems, addressing pressing water scarcity, underscore MANA's & Skanda's commitment to environmental stewardship, offering a distinctive advantage for sustainable living amidst water challenges. Green spaces and parks enrich the development, while smart automation enhances convenience and energy efficiency. This success owes much to the fruitful collaboration with the Skanda, known for being architects of dreams that seamlessly blend nature's bounty with modern premium apartments.

Energy-efficient elevators, equipped with machine-roomless technology, exemplify MANA & Skanda's commitment to space-saving, and addressing environmental sustainability is a key challenge. Minimizing the carbon footprint involves implementing eco-friendly practices in construction, energy consumption, and waste management. Striking a balance between modern comforts and ecological responsibility is crucial to achieving a sustainable and green living space.

'The Right Life' beckons residents to embrace where cutting-edge premium seamlessly integrates with nature, promising every moment to be a commitment to innovation and prosperity.

This exceptional township offers 3 & 3.5 BHK premium apartments across 3 towers in phase 1.0, totaling 588 flats, reaching heights of up to 27 floors facilitating 84% open space and not passing up more than 16% of carbon footprint. The project is registered under Karnataka RERA - PRM/KA/RERA/ 1251/308/pr/280324/006766.

Speaking on the collaboration with Skanda, D. Kishore Reddy, CMD, MANA, said, "Our collaboration with Skanda represents a significant milestone in our journey towards reshaping contemporary living. Together, we've meticulously crafted 'The Right Life' township, a pinnacle of premium and sustainability in Bengaluru."

"Moreover, 'The Right Life' isn't just about investing in a flat or property, it's about investing in a community of like-minded individuals who share a vision for the future. Thoughtfully designed to accommodate future needs. Our township incorporates excellent road auditing and smart infrastructure, ensuring that residents are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. With 'The Right Life,' residents aren't just buying a home; they're investing in a lifestyle that transcends the ordinary," he added.

Vijay Kumar Reddy & R Sandeep, Managing Directors, Skanda, said, "Integrating MANA's visionary approach and expertise into our development initiatives not only enriches the living experience but also sets a new standard for urban planning. By combining our strengths, we're not just creating spaces; we're crafting vibrant communities that seamlessly blend infrastructure with the splendor of nature. This partnership underscores our dedication to innovation and our commitment to redefining modern living for generations to come. Our commitment to providing ample greenery isn't just about aesthetics, it's about aiming to create an environment where residents can thrive and flourish."

Mana is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by Mr. D Kishore Reddy, MANA has grown into a multi-faceted realty company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard to premium apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to craft dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it is able to deliver quality that sets them apart from its peers.

Established in 2012 by Vijay Kumar Reddy, a seasoned Class 1 Government Contractor, and Sandeep Ramanolla, who joined full-time in 2015, our journey began with a shared vision: to create homes that exceed expectations and nurture aspirations. Driven by Vijay's experience with Signature, his previous venture, Skanda embodies a commitment to quality and innovation. With Sandeep's dedication, the company has grown steadily, completing two iconic villa projects - Elina and C99 - by 2015. What sets Skanda apart is our unwavering focus on design. We believe that a meticulously designed home is not just aesthetically pleasing, but also contributes to well-being and happiness. We understand the importance of creating homes that resonate with your spirit. That's why we incorporate the principles of Vastu, a traditional Indian system of architecture, into our designs.

