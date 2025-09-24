PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Manas Polymers and Energies Limited is a manufacturer of PET products and a renewable energy company with operations in 16 states. The company has announced its IPO, with the issue opening on September 26, 2025, and closing on September 30, 2025.

Also Read | Firoz Nadiadwala Announces Bollywood 'Family Universe' With Sequels, Prequels and New Films Including 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Welcome to the Jungle' (Read To Know).

The IPO is a key milestone for Manas Polymers and Energies Limited, validating its business model and future vision. The public offering provides the financial foundation for the company's ambitious expansion plans, particularly in the high-potential sectors of polymer products and renewable energy.

Issue Details

Also Read | Mohanlal Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kamal Haasan Commends Malayalam Superstar on Being Conferred With India's Highest Award in Cinema (See Post).

* Issue Size: ₹23.52 Cr at the upper band* Issue Price: ₹76.00 - ₹81.00 Per Share * Face Value: ₹10.00/- Per share* Lot Size: 1,600 Shares * Fresh Issue: Up to 29,04,000 Equity Shares * Market Maker: 1,47,200 Equity Shares * Net Issue Size: Up to 27,56,800 Equity Shares

Reservation of Shares

* QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers): Up to 2,78,400 Equity Shares * NII (Non-Institutional Investors): Up to 6,86,400 Equity Shares * Retail: Up to 17,92,000 Equity Shares

Objects of the Issue

* Funding of Capital Expenditures: ₹1,350.00 Lakhs for setting up a Solar Power Plant * Funding of Capital Expenditures: ₹297.40 Lakhs for the purchase of Fixed Assets

IPO Timeline

* Issue Opens: Friday, September 26, 2025 * Issue Closes: Tuesday, September 30, 2025 * Listing Date: Monday, October 06, 2025

Management Commentary:

Mr. Vineet Bhadauria, Managing Director of Manas Polymers and Energies Limited, said:

"We are at a pivotal point in our journey, and the decision to go public marks a significant milestone for Manas Polymers and Energies Limited. This IPO will enable us to accelerate our strategic growth plans, particularly in expanding our solar power capacity from 1 MW to 5 MW. The capital raised will not only fuel our expansion but also strengthen our position as a leading player in both the polymers and renewable energy sectors. We are confident in our business model and are excited to invite investors to be a part of our future growth story."

Mr. Shobhit R. Agarwal, Director of Expert Global Consultants Private Limited, the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, added:

"We are proud to be associated with Manas Polymers and Energies Limited for its IPO. The company operates in a high-potential sector where demand for advanced polymer products and energy solutions is set to grow exponentially. With a strong leadership team, a scalable business model, and a clear growth roadmap, Manas Polymers is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. The IPO not only strengthens the company's balance sheet but also offers investors a compelling opportunity to participate in its next phase of expansion and value creation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)