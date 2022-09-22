Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) marked the completion of their 25 Year journey with a special celebration-Rajatotsav, attended by MR associates from all 8 Manav Rachna International Schools, Manav Rachna University, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Manav Rachna Dental College and Manav Rachna Centre for Distance and Online Education.

MREI, founded by visionary, Dr O P Bhalla in the year 1997 completed this historical milestone in imparting educational excellence in 2022. This remarkable occasion was marked by a year full of celebratory events throughout the Manav Rachna Group.

Madam Satya Bhalla - Chief Patron, MREI; Dr Prashant Bhalla - President, MREI; Dr Amit Bhalla - Vice President, MREI; Dr Sanjay Srivastava - MD, MREI & VC, MRIIRS; Dr I K Bhat - VC, MRU; Deepika Bhalla - ED, MRIS 14; Nisha Bhalla ED, MRIS Charmwood & MRIS 21C; Dr N C Wadhwa - Director General, MREI; Lt. Gen. R K Anand - Director General, MRIIRS; Sarkar Talwar - Director Sports, MREI; Sanyogita Sharma - Director MRIS; Dr Gauri Bhasin - ED, Admissions & Marketing; Dr Sunny Bansal - ED, MRIS Mohali & MRIS 46 Gurugram; Gaurav Rai - ED, MRIS Ludhiana & MRIS 51 Gurugram; Lovkesh Magu - ED, MRIS Noida along with Principals of all Schools, Senior Dignitaries and faculty from Institutions honored the evening with their presence.

The jubilant evening of celebration lit up brightly with the launch of 'Silverene - a memoir of the glorious 25 Year Saga of Manav Rachna', which highlights the laurels, accomplishments and achievements of Students, Teachers and Institutions.

Acknowledging the hardwork and dedication of the students, teachers and staff in helping Manav Rachna achieve this magnificent milestone, the 'Karmsu Kaushalam Awards' were bestowed on some of the exceptional educators at Manav rachna Schools and Universities for their longstanding association and phenomenal contribution to the journey of Manav Rachna.

Madam Satya Bhalla in her address on the eve of celebrations blessed everyone saying, "Today we are celebrating 25 years of our existence and I truly believe that we would continue to grow and prosper taking the legacy of our founder Dr O P Bhalla forward."

Dr Prashant Bhalla quoted, "Since the inception of MREI, we have grown immensely and with all our verticals spread across different aspects of education, we continue to serve the society through our endeavors. It is indeed a great feeling to be celebrating with the entire MR family today."

Dr Amit Bhalla highlighted, "Here at Manav Rachna, we sit together, we think together, we dream together and we converge in the vision given by our founder. I thank each one of you for being the front and back end of the Institutions."

On this occasion, MREI offered a heartfelt tribute to the former Trustee of the group, Dr M M Kathuria by unveiling a collection of his poetry - "Mann ke Geet" in the presence of his family members.

Ever since the inception of Manav Rachna Institutions, the group has contributed immensely towards transforming the educational landscape across the country. Having begun its journey as a mere Engineering College, Manav Rachna now offers education from Bloomz to Grade 12 in Manav Rachna International Schools, and UG, PG, Doctoral and Post Doctoral Research Programs in more than 100 domains at the University level. MRIIRS has received the prestigious NAAC 'A' Grade Accreditation, Manav Rachna University has received QS I-Gauge overall diamond rating and ranked 8 among the Top Emerging BBA Institutes in Times B-School Survey 2022 and Manav Rachna Dental College has emerged as No.1 Dental College in Haryana by 'The Outlook' in their 2022 survey. Manav Rachna International Schools across 5 cities have ranked among the top for different categories in TOI rankings, 2021.

Manav Rachna has emerged as a staunch promoter in the field of Sports in the nation with Manav Rachna Sports Academy, Manav Rachna Shooting Academy, Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre offering International level training equipment and coaches. As a recognition for the contribution in the field of sports, Manav Rachna has received the coveted "Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award" from President of India.

Manav Rachna is on the path of constant evolution to provide new age skills and education via industry collaborations and futuristic programmes to the youth of the Nation.

