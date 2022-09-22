Mumbai, September 22: The Government Railway police recently arrested a hawker for allegedly groping a student on the Mumbai local train. According to reports, the alleged incident took place last week when the accused groped the nursing students in a running Central Railway local train. The incident came to light when the victim mustered courage and filed a complaint after five days after the incident took place.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim filed a case after she narrated the incident to her friends who supported her to approach the police. Cops said that the complainant is studying nursing. In her complaint, the victim said that the incident took place on September 14 when she was travelling during the peak hours in the ladies' compartment of the Central Railway. Mumbai Shocker: Lawyer Molested in Andheri-Borivali Local Train, Narrates Ordeal Faced by Her at GRP Chowky; Police Assure Action.

In her complaint, the nursing student said that the accused boarded the train at Nahur station and was selling hair accessories and earrings in the ladies' compartment. She further claimed that she felt someone touched her inappropriately. When the woman turned to look, she saw the hawker in the compartment. Ignoring the advance, the woman did not say anything to the man as a benefit of the doubt, However, the woman was groped again.

The woman who was in shock did not reveal the incident to anyone. However, after receiving support from her friends, the woman approached the police. On Monday night, she along with her family accompanied filed a complaint with the Kurla GRP chowky, which registered a case of molestation against the accused.

