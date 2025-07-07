VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: Manav Vikas Sansthan (MVS) is a non- government, secular, non-political voluntary organisation established in 1996 in the Kotdhar region of Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. Dedicated to the conservation of natural resources and improving the quality of life for local communities. Since its initiation in Punjab in 2015-16, MVS has been working towards creating a Sustainable Agriculture Model to enhance farmers income by promoting cost- effective and high - yield techniques.

Manav Vikas Sansthan (MVS) celebrated International Cooperative Day on 5th July across six districts Patiala, Ludhiana, Moga, Jalandhar, Malerkotla and Fategarh Sahib in Punjab under the The Nature Conservancy (TNC) PRANA (Promoting Regenerative and No- Burn Agriculture) Project in a significant effort to promote sustainable agriculture practices and empower local communities.

During the event, MVS emphasized the importance of adopting climate-resilient practices such as the use of Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) and short-duration crop varieties. MVS also highlighted the benefits of Agroforestry and Crop Residue Management in improving soil health and reducing environmental degradation.

Empowering Farmers through Sustainable Agriculture

"We are committed to working with local communities to promote sustainable agriculture practices that not only improve their livelihoods but also contribute to the conservation of natural resources", said Dhananjay Kumar, Project Manager, MVS.

The Event provided a platform for farmers, locals, community members and Stakeholders to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities in sustainable agriculture. Through interactive sessions and demonstrations, participants gained valuable insights into the latest techniques and best practices in climate - smart agriculture.

"This International Cooperative Day, we highlight how farmer cooperatives under the PRANA project are adopting practices that save water, reduce cultivation costs and restore soil health through building a more sustainable future for Punjab's agriculture." said Jasdeep Kaur, Communication Officer, MVS.

For more information and query please contact:

Jasdeep Kaur

Communications Officer, Manav Vikas Sansthan

Email: Jasdeepkaur@mvs.org.in

