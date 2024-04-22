PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE - MWL), is a fully integrated stainless-steel company reported Audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY24 & FY24.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

Q4 FY24:

- Total Income of Rs 239.03 Cr, YoY growth of 11.42%

- EBITDA of Rs 13.96 Cr, YoY growth of 35.66%

- EBITDA Margin of 5.84%, YoY growth of 104 Bps

- PAT of Rs 11.81 Cr, YoY growth of 75.44%

- PAT Margin of 4.94%, YoY growth of 180 Bps

- EPS of Rs 4.49, YoY growth of 30.90%

FY24:

- Total Income of Rs 822.47 Cr, YoY growth of 27.21%

- EBITDA of Rs 42.52 Cr, YoY growth of 103.23%

- EBITDA Margin of 5.17%, YoY growth of 193 Bps

- PAT of Rs 22.98 Cr, YoY growth of 30.73%

- PAT Margin of 2.79%, YoY growth of 7 Bps

- EPS of Rs 8.45, YoY growth of 11.77%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, "Achieving a 30% net profit growth on a 27% revenue growth is impressive and speaks volumes about the effectiveness of our strategies. The bullish demand and cost optimization efforts have contributed to improving our profit margins, and we are committed to strong growth going ahead.

We are aggressively showcasing our product portfolio through fairs and exhibitions which demonstrates a strong commitment to attracting new clients and expanding our market presence."

