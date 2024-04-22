Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their reverse fixture of the IPL 2024 on Monday. In the latest match-up between the two sides at Mumbai three weeks ago, RR beat MI comfortably by six wickets with 27 balls to spare. The two teams have played each other 29 times in the IPL. The Royals have been victorious on 13 occasions, with the MI winning 15. One match was abandoned. IPL 2024: 200th Wicket in Sight for Yuzvendra Chahal As Rajasthan Royals Lock Horns With Mumbai Indians in Contest of Batting Powerhouses.

MI vs RR head-to-head

Mumbai Indians: 15

Rajasthan Royals: 13

Abandoned: 1

RR vs MI match time

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RR vs MI match venue

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live broadcast of RR v MI match on television in India

RR v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India

The live streaming of RR v MI will be available on JioCinema.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).