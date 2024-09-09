PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: Manglam Infra and Engineering Limited has been awarded several expansive projects and praised for their achievements for the month of August 2024. This month is important and noteworthy because the company continues its drive for growth and innovation in the Infra Consultancy Sector.

This disclosure is important as a practice of enhanced corporate governance facilitating the dissemination of the information to various stakeholders of the organisation. It is also shared with the National Stock Exchange of India to keep records.

Five projects were awarded to the company.

The first is the Supervision and Quality Quality Control Consultancy Service for the Construction of Kanya Siksha Parisar Jaithari and CM Rise School Project (Amgawa, Khuntatola, Pushprajgarh) Dist. Anuppur (M.P.) with PWD Annapur as their client in Madhya Pradesh. The advance cost given is Rs 69,08,123.40. The date of agreement is on Aug 7, 2024.

Another project awarded to them is the Consultancy Services for four Lanning of NH 123 (507) from Herbertpur to Kalsi (0.00 to 16.00). It is under the jurisdiction of the Chief Engineer-Regional Officer (Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Dheradun). The DPR was projected to be about 16 km in Uttarakhand, with the project cost estimated at around Rs 27,33,600.00. The agreement was made on 13 Aug, 2024.

Preparation of Detailed Project Report for upgradation of four laning of Keshloor-Sukma-Konta in the state of Chhattisgarh with Regional Officer (Ministry of Roads Transport & Highways) as the client at Raipur in Chhattisgarh with a length of 170 km roads to be undertaken. The cost is about Rs.1,98,51,281.60, and the agreement was completed on 14 August 2024.

Conducting Final Location Survey, traffic survey submission of comprehensive DPR for all civil, electrical and S&T work preparation of detail estimate along with Alignment Plan, Yard Plan, drawing for minor bridges, major bridges, ROB/RUB, FOB, level crossing drawings, Hydrological & Geotechnical Investigation and all other ancillary works, preparation & submission of EPC Tender document for all works including Electrical, TRD and S&T for Andal-Sitarampur 6th line (34 km), Sitarampur-Pradhankhanta 4th line (40.06 km), Barboni-Sitarampur double line project (13.21 km), Kalipahari Bypass Line connecting Mohisila(SER) with Asansol Yard bypassing Kalipahari project and Sitarampur Link Cabin Flyover Project. The client of this project is the Dy. CE/CON/I/ASN, Eastern Railway FLS West Bengal. The length is about 87.27 km, with a proposed cost of around Rs 1,29,97,299.00. The agreement was done on 16 Aug 24.

The last project is about the consultancy services for the preparation of Feasibility studies and Detailed project reports for the work of rehabilitation, Upgradation and Widening of the existing Highway to 2 Lane with Paved Shoulder of Mahan Akola from km 107/500 to km 136/809 (Length 29.309 km) of NH 161A in Akola district in the State of Maharashtra. The client being the Executive Engineer (National Highway Division) Akola Bandhkam Bhavan, Gorakshan Road, Akola -444001. The length of the project is about 29.309 km in Maharashtra. The total project cost is Rs. 18,70,547.00, and the project proposal has been signed on 30 Aug 24.

Praising the achievement, Ajay Verma, the managing director of the company said, "we remain committed to maintaining our high standards of excellence and delivering exceptional value to our clients, partners, and shareholders."

