Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 is an unstoppable force at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy hit the theatres on Independence Day (August 15) along with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abrahama's Vedaa. It is a different story that the other two films are nowhere near the box office numbers of Stree 2. Opening with positive responses from critics and audiences alike, the movie went on to make and break multiple box office records, registering itself as one of the most successful Indian films of 2024. ‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Shraddha Kapoor’s Blockbuster Film Mints INR 515.05 Crore in India!.

Speaking of Stree 2's box office glory, the horror comedy sequel has collected INR 551.44 crore after spending 25 days in the theatres. The film has broken Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit film Pathaan's box office collections (INR 543.05 crore), becoming the third highest-grossing film in Bollywood. The movie is now only behind Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (INR 556.36 crore) and SRK's Jawan (INR 640.25 Crore).

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The movie also features exciting cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit film Stree.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).