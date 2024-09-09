Also known as Anant Chaudas, Anant Chaturdashi or Ananta Chaturdashi is one of the most significant festivals among the Hindus and is observed as the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This auspicious day also honours Lord Vishnu in his infinite (Anant) form and is marked by the immersion (Visarjan) of Lord Ganesha idols. On this day, the devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in waterbodies to return to his abode, Mount Kailash, with the hope of returning the next year. Ananta Chaturdashi 2024 falls on Tuesday, September 17. In this article, we’ll learn about Ananta Chaturdashi 2024 date and shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and auspicious timings for Lord Ganesha’s Visarjan.

Ananta Chaturdasi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Ananta Chaturdashi 2024 falls on Tuesday, September 17. The festival falls on the 14th day of the Bhadrapada month during the Shukla Paksha. Ananta Chaturdashi shubh muhurat starts from 06:07 AM to 11:44 AM on September 17. Chaturdashi tithi begins on September 16 at 03:10 PM and ends on September 17 at 11:44 AM.

Lord Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi

Ananta Chaturdashi marks the last day of the ten-day-long Ganeshotsav, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idols in water bodies. This year, Ananta Chaturdashi falls on Tuesday, and the day is divided into four muhurat auspicious for Ganesh Visarjan. Take a look at the auspicious timings of Ganesh Visarjan on Ananta Chaturdashi, as per Drik Panchang.

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:11 AM to 01:47 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:19 PM to 04:51 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 07:51 PM to 09:19 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:47 PM to 03:12 AM, September 18

Thus, it can be noted that since the auspicious timing extends till September 18, the devotees can immerse their Ganesha idols on Wednesday at the respective muhurat.

Can Ganesh Visarjan Be Done on Tuesday?

Ganesh Visarjan can be done on Tuesday, considering the auspicious timings.

Anant Chaturdashi Significance and Rituals

Apart from Ganesh Visarjan, the day is also significant for the worship of Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. The word ‘Anant’ means eternal, and it is believed that performing the Anant Puja can bring protect and blessings for long-lasting prosperity, wealth and happiness.

Several rituals are observed on this day. Devotees observe fast on this day to honour Lord Vishnu, and this fast is observed for 14 years to get rid of past sins and ensure the well-being of their families and children. They also tie sacred thread with 14 knots known as ‘Anant Sutra’ that symbolise the vow they undertake to honour Lord Anant. Moreover, in Maharashtra and other parts of India, devotees immerse the clay idols of Lord Ganesha in waterbodies. The Visarjan processions are accompanied by singing, dancing and chanting of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Ananta Chaturdashi is observed as a day filled with devotion, rituals and celebrations. By observing fast to participating in Ganesh Visarjan, devotees seek blessings of eternal happiness, prosperity and spiritual growth.

