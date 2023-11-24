PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Manipal Hospitals, one of the leading healthcare providers in India, today announced the alliance with the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) and British Training Academy (BTA). Dr. Manish Rai, Hospital Director, of Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, and BAPIO director Prof. Parag Singhal, Chief Executive Officer, of BAPIO UK, signed the partnership in the presence of Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, of Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Karthik Nagesh, Chairman & HOD - Neonatal ICU & Manipal Advanced Children's Centre, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Dr. Bipin Batra, Chair of the Accreditation Panel, BTA, Chandru Iyer, Deputy High Commissioner of Karnataka and Kerala, and other distinguished doctors from Manipal Hospitals.

Manipal Hospitals has always been at the forefront of clinical and academic excellence. Keeping up with their commitment towards academics and higher education, Manipal Hospitals have joined hands with BAPIO-TA to create opportunities for young paediatricians in India to seek high-quality training in the paediatric super specialty. The program will provide an extensive one-year paediatric post-graduation and super specialty training within Manipal Hospitals and an opportunity for those involved in the training to further fine-tune their skills in various hospitals of the UK for the following three years. The doctors chosen for the training program will receive their training from highly experienced and skilled Indo-UK faculty, from Manipal Hospitals and BAPIO respectively. The program will proceed under the watchful mentorship of Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, and coordinated by Dr. Karthik Nagesh, Chairman & HOD - Neonatal ICU & Manipal Advanced Children's Centre, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, BAPIO director Prof. Parag Singhal, Chief Executive Officer, BAPIO UK, Dr. Bipin Batra, Chair of the Accreditation Panel.

Speaking about the uniqueness of the training program, Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said, "In addition to providing excellent health care, Manipal takes pride in working in the higher education, academics, and research verticals as well. We are thrilled to partner with BAPIO and BTA. This collaboration will provide an unprecedented opportunity for Paediatricians and Neonatologists in India to learn from global experts and enhance their skills in diagnosis and patient care. We are confident that this partnership and one-year training program will benefit many young doctors aspiring to hon their clinical skills."

Manipal Hospitals is probably one among the first corporate multi- and super-speciality hospitals in India to embark on a journey of knowledge exchange training program between India and the UK. Addressing the attendees, Dr. Karthik Nagesh, Chairman & HOD - Neonatal ICU & Manipal Advanced Children's Centre, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, said, "Manipal Hospitals have been at the forefront of paediatric education for three decades. Time and again Manipal has shown its prowess in paediatric super-speciality training. By joining hands with BAPIO-TA, we envision transforming the Neonatology and Paediatric department into a center of clinical excellence and achieving higher standards. With this program, we also look forward to creating opportunities and encouraging more and more Indian paediatricians in the fields of neonatology, paediatric pulmonology, gastroenterology, and intensive care and any other paediatric super specialties. In the years to come, we hope to extend the liaison with BAPIO-TA general medicine, general surgery, emergency medicine, intensive care, and OBG."

BAPIO has about thirty thousand members who are willing to train and exchange knowledge with the Indian doctors enrolled in the training. The BAPIO and BTA are associated with NHS and are closely working towards supporting the recruitment and retention of medical staff, promoting diversity and equality, and knowledge exchange through research and innovation. The doctors enrolled in the training program will receive a general medicine counsel license to practice in the UK. Prof. Parag Singhal, Chief Executive Officer of BAPIO UK, said, "We are deeply honored for this opportunity to collaborate with one of the leading Healthcare hospitals in India with state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled expert doctors. With this association, the focus of BAPIO and BTA is to provide the doctors of the Indian Subcontinent with unique opportunities to facilitate a two-way flow of knowledge and expertise between overseas colleagues and the NHS, thereby building strong Indo-UK relationships. We look forward to creating new avenues for academic collaboration, innovation, and clinical excellence, benefiting patients and healthcare professionals."

