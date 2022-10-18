Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manipal's AUA delightfully welcomes their fresh batch of medical students for their two-year pre-med program in their campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India.

This USA-bound medical program that has jump-started at MAHE, Manipal would see its students eventually move to Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine to complete the next 4.5 years.

MAHE known for its world-class education, that has established an unshakable trust in the field of quality higher education is now the destination for aspiring doctors launching their medical education journey.

Hanshita Shetty, a fresh student, said, "I am really excited about this program (Manipal's AUA Medical Program) mainly for the multi-country options that it provides. I think exploring medical education in India, Antigua and the US itself would be quite an enriching experience."

The sprawling campus in north Karnataka's Udupi district, home to almost 30,000 students and staff, was abuzz with excitement as these pre-med students and their parents began arriving from various parts of the world, to attend the orientation program of Manipal's AUA's 2022 US medical program.

The day-long orientation program was held in the campus on 10th October 2022. It was conducted by the faculty heading various functions and departments who would be interacting with the students looking forward to their two years' stint in MAHE.

With the dream visible in the eyes of these students, who are now ready to put in their best efforts and strive to earn a degree in medicine making them eligible for licensure in the USA and thus making their dream come true with Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine.

Dr Bhaskar Ballal, Program Director, Premedical Program at Manipal, said, "The students shall be academically and mentally groomed in their 2 years here at Manipal. We will ensure that their experience here in Manipal will be an enriching one and will prepare them well for the next segment of 4.5 years in Antigua and the US."

Dr Ullas Kamath, one of the dignitaries of MAHE, spoke on the occasion and said, "We welcome all the students of the new batch, and we assure that you all will get the best of academic attention from the faculty and others. My best wishes to each of you."

The students as well as their parents were short of hiding their enthusiasm as everyone cheered each other for embarking upon their dream medical education journey. These students aspiring to pursue a medical degree from the Manipal's AUA, have now launched their journey from the Manipal campus, Karnataka, India, right after the completion of senior high school.

One of the parents Sonali Shetty said, "My daughter was always interested in studying medicine abroad. But I was a bit hesitant in sending her immediately after her 12th. When I came across the Manipal AUA program where they can study the first 2 years in India and then move abroad, that really made us consider."

The pre-med to MD program is a 6.5 years' program designed for high school graduates and non-traditional students who are all set to pursue an international career in medicine. They complete the first 2 years of this program in the campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India. These students then move to Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine to complete the next 4.5 years: 2.5 years of pre-clinical sciences in the state-of-the-art campus in Antigua, the remaining 2 years of clinical rotations across the USA, UK, Canada and India. This ensures the students' readiness for their residency placements or other gainful employment.

"The students will experience the best of education, facilities and infrastructure at their time in Manipal. The premedical education at Manipal would provide the perfect impetus for students to excel in their subsequent medical journey in Antigua and the USA," said Mamta Purbey, Executive Director of Admissions, Manipal American University of Antigua.

The American University of Antigua, a division of Manipal Education & Medical Group, founded in 2004, focuses on addressing the growing global shortage of doctors.

Located in Antigua and Barbuda, AUA is spread over a modern 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus. AUA is an international medical school with a US-modelled curriculum that emphasizes hands-on training and interactive learning in small groups, preparing future doctors to practice in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The institution boasts of more than 3,200 alumni practising worldwide since its inception in 2004 and 40-plus clinical affiliations throughout the US, UK, Canada and India. AUA is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP).

AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student aid programs, approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), and recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC).

