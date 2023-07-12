SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune successfully hosted its flagship BFSI Conclave - Manthan 2023 on the 8th and 9th of July 2023. The central theme of the conclave was "BFSI 6.0: Rethinking Money, Redefining Finance". The Conclave focused on questioning established beliefs and embracing innovative solutions, to reshape the economic landscape for the betterment of society and the environment.

The first day featured Dr Munish Sabhrawal, Managing Director at Nexdigm; Anju Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Marketing at YES BANK; Dipesh Desai, Executive Vice President & Head - Growth Markets, Defence & Channel Strategy at HDFC Life; Biren Bhatt Director Technical Program Management Digital at Western Union; Raji Joshi, Assistant Vice President at DBS Bank; Subham Agarwal, Senior Partner at Nuvama Private; Prahalathan Iyer, Rtd. Chief General Manager at EXIM Bank; Manu Sharma, Assistant Vice President at Swiss Re; Rahul Bajaj, Head Digital Product Solutions at Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance; Dhruv Bajaj, Co-Founder & CEO at T-ASSETS. The session covered essential aspects such as financial inclusion and empowerment, along with addressing the challenges of financial fraud and proposing strategies for a secure financial ecosystem. It also emphasized the importance of embracing change to navigate consumer demands and market dynamics for transformative growth in the BFSI sector.

The second day witnessed the presence of esteemed industry leaders, representing a diverse range of organizations. Notable figures included Sangeeta Thakur, Senior Vice President at Citi; Major Shubhra Agrawal, Vice President at State Street; Reshma Jacob, Senior Vice President and Head of Performance & Reward at HSBC; Behzad Bhesania, CFO, Head of Operations, Chief Compliance Officer at Tata Cleantech Capital; Lalit Rajput, Lead Product Manager - Mass Affluent Credit Cards at IDFC First Bank; Praveen Sangana, Vice President - Equity Research, ESG & Forensic Accounting at Fidelity Investments; Taher Borsadwala, Director - Blockchain Solutions Lead at BNY Mellon. The session provided valuable insights on risk and regulatory transformation in banking, talent management, sustainability in finance, and demystifying Web3 in the BFSI sector.

Sharing his view about the event Dr R Raman, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and Dean, Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) stated “Throughout the event, students had the privilege of witnessing engaging conversations and thought-provoking discussions led by these esteemed leaders, who shared their expertise and insights from their respective positions and organizations. These interactions provided valuable perspectives on the challenges, opportunities, and transformative developments occurring in the BFSI industry, enriching the students' understanding of the dynamic landscape.”

