PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: In an exciting new chapter of its journey, Millennium Automation Private Limited (MAPL), a leading IT and telecom system integrator, is in the utmost delight to announce its official rebranding as Millennium Automation Systems Limited (MASL), effective 06 December 2024. This rebranding signifies more than just a name change; it marks a pivotal moment in the company's evolution, reflecting its expanded service offerings, ambitious vision, and commitment to driving digital transformation across industries.

The transition from MAPL to MASL comes as a strategic progression in the company's growth. Over the years, the company has broadened its scope beyond automation into comprehensive systems integration, digital transformation, and smart infrastructure solutions. The new name, Millennium Automation Systems Limited, summarizes this expanded vision and showcases its ability to deliver cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions that align with the growing demands of its clients across various sectors.

MASL has always been at the forefront of technology-driven solutions, but this rebranding allows the company to represent its multifaceted service portfolio better. The updated identity reflects the company's forward-looking approach, enabling it to scale its offerings and strengthen its position in the market as a leader in advanced IT Infrastructure services and System Integration and ambitious entry into newer avenues.

Under the MASL banner, the company will continue its legacy of providing top-tier IT Infrastructure services, enhancing its offerings to include advanced system integration and digital transformation solutions. From smart city projects to IoT-enabled infrastructure, MASL is pushing the boundaries of what smart and always-advancing technology can achieve.

MASL remains fully dedicated to its existing clients and partners. The rebranding will not affect ongoing projects, contracts, or relationships. On the contrary, it reinforces the company's pledge to keep customers at the core of solutions delivery.

"We began in 2000 with a vision to transform the world through technology, embracing advancements to reshape sectors like defence, education, and more. Rebranding as MASL marks a new chapter in our journey," said Varinder Singh Jawanda, CEO of MASL. "Our new identity reflects our commitment to providing end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and staying ahead in an ever-evolving technological landscape."

MASL is gearing up for several strategic initiatives under its new brand identity. The company plans to expand into new markets, form key partnerships, and introduce next-generation solutions in areas such as smart cities, telecom, and AIoT-driven infrastructure. These moves are part of MASL's broader strategy to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving automation and digital transformation sectors.

About Millennium Automation Systems Limited (MASL):

Millennium Automation Systems Limited (MASL), formerly known as Millennium Automation Private Limited (MAPL), is a distinguished IT Infrastructure Solutions provider headquartered in Delhi. Renowned for its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction for over two decades, MASL specializes in technology infrastructure services, data management, network security, command and control centers, Smart Surveillance Solutions, and IT & Telecom system integration across diverse sectors, including defence, government, finance, and railways. MASL's commitment to excellence is demonstrated by the numerous accolades and consistently growing revenue over the years while advancing and shaping the nation's digital transformation.

