By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Seeking to boost its preparedness, the Indian Army is going to place orders for buying 300 Dhanush Howitzers, which would be used to raise 15 regiments of the indigenous artillery guns in the force.

Also Read | Indore Deepfake Shocker: Parents See 'Bleeding' Son On Video Call, Lose INR 1 Lakh in AI Extortion.

This will be the second major order for the Dhanush artillery guns, which are manufactured by public sector companies based on the transfer of technology of the Bofors guns acquired in the 1980s.

The Indian Army is going to soon place an order for 300 Dhanush Howitzers, and a high-level Defence Ministry meeting is likely to clear it soon, defence officials told ANI.

Also Read | No Dry Day on Holi! Liquor Shops in Delhi To Remain Open.

The 155 mm 45-calibre guns have already been inducted into the army, as 114 guns were ordered a few years ago.

Around four regiments of the Dhanush guns have already been inducted into the force, and two more are expected to be inducted soon, they said.

The design of Dhanush is based on the Bofors Howitzer inducted back in the 1980s.

The howitzer gun will fire 155mm ammunition and can be fitted with a bi-modular charge system (BMCS), thereby increasing its range.

The artillery gun had completed its tests at Pokhran back in June 2018. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)