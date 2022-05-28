Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad revamps the emergency department with redefined protocols as per JCI standards with 11 dedicated beds to address emergencies from brain stroke, heart attacks and road traffic accidents as 'Every minute counts every life matters'.

Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation and certification are recognised as a global leader in healthcare quality of care and patient safety. There are only 36 JCI accredited hospitals in India.

Also Read | RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Faf du Plessis-led Side Lost to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

A study on brain strokes, heart attacks and road accident-related deaths reveals that stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in India. Gujarat registers approx. 18000 brain stroke cases per month.

With over 1.51 lakh road accident-related deaths in 2019, India ranks first in the number of road accident deaths across the 199 countries and accounts for almost 11 per cent of the accident-related deaths in the World.

Also Read | RR vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Helps Rajasthan Make Final After 14 Years.

The endeavour of the revamped ER is to save more lives during the golden hour and arrest fatalities arising from emergencies. What increases the challenges in saving these lives is that many hospital emergency departments are not equipped to handle brain stroke and heart attacks and precious time is lost as patients are not aware of which ER to go to during such emergencies

Marengo CIMS Hospital is the largest, multi-super speciality, JCI and NABH accredited hospital in Ahmedabad have developed the emergency department as a Centre of Excellence (COE) with facilities focusing on protocols to save brain stroke, heart attack and road accident victims' lives.

Marengo CIMS hospital has a central toll-free emergency helpline number - 1800 309 9999 - and has the only ambulance service that reaches within 15 minutes in Ahmedabad city.

The other features of the 24 x 7 emergency are the best JCI protocols, senior consultants available at night, no additional emergency charges post 8 PM, golden hour protocols, international guidelines, stroke ready protocols, multi-disciplinary team, specialised isolation rooms, CT, MRI, cath lab and operation theatre near ER.

Dr Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, MD & CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare said, "A good emergency department contributes to reduced fatality rates, enhances treatment outcomes, minimises rehabilitation time, and limits treatment costs for many patients. Every reputed, super-speciality hospital should include an ER with quick response time as an indispensable part of the healthcare unit. With all the support functions in place, well-trained and dedicated clinicians quick to act, we aim to set new benchmarks in redefining ER facilities and change the face of healthcare."

Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman Marengo CIMS hospital said, "Brain strokes and heart attacks are increasingly affecting the young population in the 25 to 35 age group and claiming untimely lives. Road accidents related deaths are also on the rise. Our endeavour is to create increased awareness of recognising the symptoms of a stroke and a heart attack and help build awareness on the golden hour. Our efforts in introducing refreshed protocols are to strengthen the medical response and the response of the support functions. It is also to create a matrix where a patient or an attendant is able to get medical help seamlessly and we are able to save more and more lives lost due to these circumstances."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)