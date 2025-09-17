VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Marico Limited, one of India's leading FMCG companies, is proud to announce Fatima Sana Shaikh as its new Brand Ambassador for Kaya products*. This partnership marks a powerful step forward in the evolution of the brand. Trusted for its science-backed skincare and rooted in 20+years of dermatological expertise for Indian skin.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, celebrated for her bold roles and grounded persona, perfectly embodies the values of today's Indian beauty seeker - real, self-assured, and unfiltered. Her journey mirrors Kaya's ethos: beauty that's rooted in truth and self-expression.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fatima into the Kaya family," said Akash Banerji, Executive Vice President, Head of the Beauty & Styling Digital Business at Marico. "She brings a perfect balance of confidence, relatability, and a progressive take on beauty - qualities that deeply resonate with our consumers. Today's skincare audience is more informed and discerning than ever, yet paradoxically, also more overwhelmed. Our goal is to bring ease and simplicity back into the skincare journey. We believe that science should empower and not complicate - and Fatima's persona embodies this spirit. This partnership celebrates the freedom to choose skincare that's grounded in years of trust and credibility, delivered by Kaya skincare experts. "

Skincare today can feel overwhelming - so many trends, so much advice, and still, so much confusion," says Fatima Sana Shaikh. "What I love about Kaya products is that it cuts through the noise. As a brand offering a wide range of products which are co-created with dermatologists, it's built on trust. Rooted in science and made for Indian skin, Kaya gives you the confidence to stop second-guessing and trust what works. That, to me, is powerful and authentic beauty, the kind that stays. It's not about chasing trends but trusting the experts."

Kaya's product range is designed to simplify routines and deliver visible results for Indian skin. It seamlessly blends clinical expertise with gentle, effective formulations designed for everyday care.

With Fatima as the new face of the brand, Kaya enters an exciting new chapter -- one where storytelling meets skin science, and beauty is led by knowledge, not noise. The brand has a range of 75+ efficacious science-based personal care products co-created with dermatologists, ranging from specialized solutions for skincare concerns like acne, dullness/pigmentation, sun protection, ageing, to hair & body care.

