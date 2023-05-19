New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsReach): India's youngest market research trainer, Mirdul Amin Sarkar, is offering a comprehensive market research course with practical training to aspiring market researchers from all over the world.

The Market Research Course and Practical Training Program, offered by Mirdul Amin Sarkar, has been launched in collaboration with Market Research Academy, the training division of Market Research Universe (MRU).

Mirdul Amin Sarkar, a book author, speaker, trainer and a seasoned market research professional with over six years of experience, is passionate about sharing his knowledge with the next generation of researchers. His book titled-"Entrepreneurship in Independent Market Research and Strategic Digital Marketing" is widely recognized as a text book in management colleges as an authoritative source of information in the industry.

"I am excited to offer this course to aspiring market researchers," said Sarkar. "Market research is a critical function for any business, and it is important that we have skilled professionals who can help companies make informed decisions based on data-driven insights." We believe that this collaboration will benefit students greatly, as they will receive well-rounded training in market research.

Market Research Universe (https://www.marketresearchuniverse.com/) is a market research service and training providing firm based in India. MRU want to bridge the gap of unemployment in India as well as the developing nations in the world and happily took the initiative to decrease the gap of unemployment in India through various programmes, which includes the Market Research Fellow Program, Market Research Practical Training Program (MRPTP), Freelance Market Researcher Program (FMRP) and Entrepreneurship in Independent Market Research Training Program and Market Size Estimation Workshop. MRU offers its students the best practical, live project oriented, internship and job ready market research courses and training programmes with 100% placement assistance. After completion of the program they feel quite confident to join any top market research company (100% placement assistance will be provided) or, candidates can join MRU as an Independent Market Researcher or Freelance Market Researcher after successfully completion of the program.

The collaboration aims to provide students with a comprehensive market research course that combines Sarkar's expertise in market research with MRU's industry experience. MRU will provide additional resources and support to students, including access to their network of industry experts and training materials.

The market research course and practical training program is open to students and professionals from all backgrounds. Whether you are a recent graduate looking to start your career in market research or an experienced professional looking to upgrade your skills, this course is designed to meet your needs. Moreover, candidates who are passionate about market research and want to start a high ticket freelancing career / independent research in the market research & consulting industry or want to start their own market research agency under the guidance of industry experts; can also opt for this program.

To learn more about the course and to enroll, interested individuals can visit our website (https://www.marketresearchuniverse.com/) and contact us directly on +91-9811025630, email: training@marketresearchuniverse.com

