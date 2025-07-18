VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: In a landmark move set to revolutionize the startup ecosystem in India and globally, Market Research Universe (MRU) proudly announces the official launch of MRUnavigator -- India's first real-time market research platform for startup ideation, business planning, pitch deck creation, Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy, and product launch, offering a comprehensive all-in-one ecosystem.

MRUnavigator empowers startup founders, corporate CXOs, investors, academic researchers, management students, and anyone aspiring to build data-driven, market-fit ventures and create successful, future-forward businesses.

Solving a Critical Startup Problem in India and Globally

Over 90% of startups fail -- not due to lack of ambition, but because of poor market-fit, weak planning, and delayed GTM execution (source: IBM-Oxford Study). Founders often rely on assumptions rather than data, resulting in devastating financial and emotional consequences.

To solve the problem, Mirdul Amin Sarkar, India's top market research mentor, consultant, and Founder of Market Research Universe (MRU), built MRUnavigator -- a real-time market research platform that offers an end-to-end ecosystem for launching data-backed, market-fit business.

Proudly Made in India, Built for the World, MRUnavigator equips startup leaders and strategists across geographies with the power of real-time insights, execution tools, and investor-ready pitch deck creation and documentation -- all from a single, integrated platform.

Explore MRUnavigator: [ https://www.marketresearchuniverse.com/ ]

MRUnavigator at a Glance

MRUnavigator is more than a SaaS tool -- it is a digital strategy command center that simplifies how ideas are validated, planned, and launched.

Key Features

* 5,000+ curated startup business ideas and 10,000+ business niches across 15+ high-growth sectors

* Real-Time Market Research Dashboard with trend tracking, value chain mapping, opportunity discovery, and consumer insights

* Business Planning Toolkit with TAM/SAM/SOM modeling, revenue forecasting, and competitive ecosystem analysis

* Pitch Deck Generator optimized for Seed, Series A, VC, grants, and CSR-based funding formats

* GTM Planning Suite for building buyer personas, pricing strategies, launch plans, and channel strategies

* Financial Modeling Tools including P&L projections, ROI estimators, and break-even calculators

* Integrated Learning Platform: Connects with Market Research Academy (MRA) and MRU Academy to provide fellowships, workshops, and mentorships in market research and business building

From solopreneurs in India to accelerator-backed ventures in Middle East, Europe or the Americas, MRUnavigator is scalable, intuitive, and globally relevant.

Made in India, Built for the World

Designed by Mirdul Amin Sarkar, MRUnavigator is a homegrown innovation responding to a global pain point: Why do startups fail at such a high rate?

The culprit: poor market validation, fragmented tools, and delayed execution. MRUnavigator solves this by combining:

* Real-time market research & trend tracking

* Strategic business planning & financial modeling

* GTM execution tools

* Investor-ready pitch deck creation

"We built MRUnavigator so that any entrepreneur, policymaker, or strategist can move from an idea to a validated, well-planned, and investment-ready business -- without relying on fragmented tools or expensive consultants," says Mirdul Amin Sarkar, Founder, Market Research Universe (MRU).

Global Problem, Indian Innovation: Best Market Research Company for Startup & SMEs

While India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, the challenge of accessing fast, affordable, and actionable insights remains a global issue. Traditional market research methods are often:

* Market Research Universe (MRU), through its breakthrough platform MRUnavigator, is disrupting this landscape with a real-time, interactive digital solution that lowers costs, accelerates timelines, and enhances strategic accuracy.

"We're not just offering a product -- we're creating a new category," says Mirdul Amin Sarkar. "This is a business ideation + market research + GTM execution platform -- accessible to anyone with a vision."

Who Is MRUnavigator For?

MRUnavigator is designed for a diverse and future-focused audience looking to build data-backed, scalable ventures:

* Startup Founders & Entrepreneurs: Looking for market-fit business ideas, strategic planning support, and pitch deck creation;

* Corporate CXOs & Product Heads: Exploring new markets, business models, and innovation roadmaps;

* VCs & Angel Investors: Tracking mega trends and scouting innovative startups with high-return potential;

* Academic Researchers, MBA Students & Policy Thinkers: Engaged in innovation, strategic research, and market-driven policy design;

* Incubators, Accelerators & Policymakers: Supporting entrepreneurship ecosystems and economic development initiatives;

* Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Seeking the right tools and insights to launch a market-fit business with confidence.

With its cloud-based SaaS model, MRUnavigator is location-agnostic, ready to serve users across India, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas -- anywhere bold ideas are born.

Get in touch with us

Whether you're a first-time founder, a corporate innovator, or an impact investor -- MRUnavigator is your single source of truth for strategic startup building.

Website:www.marketresearchuniverse.comBusiness WhatsApp / Contact: +91-9811025630Email: explore@marketresearchuniverse.comSubscribe: YouTube Chanel - @Market Research Universe (MRU)Follow: LinkedIn - @Market Research Universe (MRU)

Our Vision for the Future

Market Research Universe (MRU) envisions MRUnavigator as the world's go-to market research platform for entrepreneurs and institutions alike -- enabling real-time market research, idea validation, strategic planning, and successful business launches.

