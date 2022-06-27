Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vivek Rangabhashyam, Founder and Managing Director of Markitome predicts, "The boom in digital marketing agencies is going to fizzle out with the result being a slew of products in the market that will help people do digital marketing by themselves. This could be a billion dollar market soon."

Analyzing the trends since the pandemic accelerated for organizations, Hyderabad-based digital marketing agency Markitome is now offering six different segments in the digital space: Digital Marketing, Website Design/Development, Data Analytics & Insights, SEO, SMM, and Advertising.

The company has created four digital marketing packs to address the needs of the different types of businesses it caters to--the Startup pack for micro and small businesses, the Professional pack for medium-sized organizations, the Enterprise model for large corporations, and RevOps for vendors. In the RevOps part, Markitome takes over a part of the operations and works towards reducing operational costs for the organization. Markitome's data analytics arm, in turn, provides consultation services to help clients understand their data and determine whether the company is moving in the desired direction.

"We have been catering to these markets since the pandemic and have helped many businesses customize unique experiences via their online presence. To cite an example, one of India's retail giants had to change four different agencies within a year for not getting the desired results. Markitome not only delivered what was promised but also gained the confidence of the retail giant and we are engaged with them for more services," said Vivek Rangabhashyam.

To offer more enhanced services, Markitome has expanded its advertising domain and created an international network of influencers. Partnering with companies like Google, GoDaddy, Zoho amongst others. Markitome is well poised to help their clients make the most of their ads across digital mediums. "Organizations can also choose a 'buffet service' from Markitome where the company bundles up its services," Vivek quoted.

Plans are afoot for the company to launch a Digital Marketing Academy and a partnership model. The Digital Marketing Academy will aim to empower people to do digital marketing by themselves and in the partnership model, Markitome will help other smaller agencies to utilize the services that the company sells to its clients.

"Markitome will white-label these services to enable these agencies to become a reseller accelerating the pace of growth of Markitome. The company is targeting 300 clients by the end of the financial year 2023-24," said Vivek.

