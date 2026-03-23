VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Marmeto, widely recognized as one of India's biggest names in the Shopify ecosystem, today announced a strategic evolution that marks the beginning of its next growth chapter. After more than eight years of facilitating commerce transformations, first as India's first Shopify Plus Partner and later as India's first Shopify Premier Partner, Marmeto is set to fully transition its focus toward building a suite of powerful business software products. While this transition moves them away from ecommerce technology-based services, it still keeps them firmly rooted in the Shopify ecosystem.

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Having previously been at the helm of building successful products like Return Prime, now acquired by GoKwik and Recurpay, a highly rated and widely recognised Shopify subscription app, Marmeto aims to build smart products that help the ecommerce ecosystem, comprising both brands and partners function more efficiently.

Alongside this transition, a new independent services company, Autumn, led by former Marmetians will carry forward digital transformation services for merchants globally.

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Marmeto has always supported entrepreneurial dreams. With many former Marmetians now functioning as founders, co-founders or in C-Suite roles in the ecommerce space, this move is yet another notch in Marmeto's dream for their team. Autumn will be led by Anand Vardhan Lal, who previously served as Vice President at Marmeto, heading the company's business operations and client relationships and Deepak B, who previously served as Vice President Operations at Marmeto. It represents a proud milestone where individuals who built deep expertise in ecommerce and digital transformation at Marmeto are now carrying that experience forward to build ventures of their own. With Autumn, that experience now comes together to help enterprises navigate complex digital transformation journeys with greater clarity

While Autumn's leadership includes individuals who previously worked at Marmeto, the organization will function independently with its own direction and vision.

For Marmeto, this next chapter is all about taking ecommerce product engineering excellence to the global stage by focusing entirely on building and expanding its suite of software products.

A legacy built in the Shopify ecosystem

Over the last eight years, Marmeto has played a pivotal role in the growth strategies of some of the biggest names in the ecommerce space. The company also helped elevate how merchants and partners view the Shopify ecosystem. As a leader with technical expertise, Marmeto's name became synonymous with reliability, strong execution, and long-term partnership thinking.

Today's announcement reflects how Marmeto's deep understanding of complex ecommerce challenges is now being translated into software products designed for long-term impact.

"From the very beginning, Marmeto has always been a beacon for solving challenges that slow businesses down. Over the years, working closely with brands and partners, we were given a front row seat to understand where simplicity turns to complexity. With our focus now on products that solve many of these exact problems, our vision further expands to build not just dependable technology, but technology that performs where it matters most; in speed, clarity, and operations." says Shashwat Swaroop, CEO of Marmeto.

By focusing fully on building their suite of products, Marmeto aims to bring the same rigor, ecosystem understanding, and execution discipline that defined its Shopify services into a unified software suite that can support businesses globally.

The next phase: from services to a suite of products

As part of this strategic pivot, Marmeto will channel its full focus into building and expanding its thoughtfully designed suite of software products.

The company's product vision is clear: create powerful tools that remove operational friction for brands and partners. Built on years of hands-on commerce experience, Marmeto's software suite is designed to address real-world challenges. Within this growing suite of products, several tools are already live and in active use while others are currently in advanced stages of beta testing. Together, these products aim to help businesses:

- Streamline and unify critical commerce operations

- Improve speed, efficiency, and decision-making across teams

- Simplify complex business and technology workflows

- Build scalable, future-ready digital infrastructure

- Drive smarter, more confident business growth

"The roadmap for our product suite is clear; they had to solve problems in the best way possible. That meant creating products that were structurally sound from the beginning, had clean architectures, predictable performance and gives solutions that businesses could depend on." says Prabhat, Co-Founder of Marmeto.

Industry observers note that companies with deep services experience often build the most practical software, because they understand market gaps at a granular level. Marmeto believes its years working in Shopify development uniquely position it to build solutions that truly matter, for brands and partners of all sizes.

Looking ahead: Marmeto's future with their suite of products

As Marmeto enters this new phase, the company's ambition is expanding from building commerce infrastructure to building software that enables businesses to operate with greater clarity and efficiency.

Products like Recurpay, building predictable subscription revenue and streamlining recurring commerce operations within Shopify already serve more than 7500 merchants globally. With additional tools moving steadily from beta to full release, Marmeto is building a broader ecosystem of software products designed to support the next generation of brands and partners in the e-commerce space.

"It's quite an exciting time to yet again build products that solve real-world problems but with this strategic shift, we are uniquely positioned at the crossroads of opportunity and operational complexity for many businesses, and that is exactly where we want to help. If we do that well, we are not just building products, we are helping unlock the next wave of commerce growth" says Saurav, Co-Founder of Marmeto.

With its transition from India's first Shopify Premier Partner to a product-led technology company, Marmeto is positioning itself for a larger role in shaping how brands and partners operate in an increasingly digital-first world.

For Marmeto, this moment represents the next step in an eight-year journey of building, learning, and evolving alongside the ecommerce ecosystem in India, now with an even larger vision to build globally relevant products from India.

Reflecting on this new journey, Anand Vardhan Lal shared his thoughts on what inspired the creation of Autumn and the vision that lies ahead

"The experience of building within the Shopify ecosystem at Marmeto gave us a unique perspective on what brands truly need from their technology partners. Over the years, working closely with both emerging and enterprise merchants, we have seen how the pace of commerce transformation demands not just strong technology, but partners who understand business outcomes, scalability, and operational complexity. That is precisely where Autumn comes in, built to help brands navigate this transformation with the right mix of deep commerce expertise, engineering rigor, and long-term partnership thinking." says Anand Vardhan Lal.

About Marmeto

Marmeto is an Indian technology company focused on building powerful yet simple software products for modern businesses. Known for creating widely adopted commerce tools such as Recurpay, Marmeto develops solutions that help businesses streamline operations, improve decision-making, and scale efficiently in an increasingly digital-first economy.

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