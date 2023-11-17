Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): As a step towards implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has commenced the training of master trainers and assessors at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Guwahati.

The first such training programme was launched earlier this month in Delhi-NCR.

This residential training program in Guwahati will conclude on November 19, 2023, and will train 65 master trainers from six different states, including Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, and Odisha.

This batch of master trainers will cater to the trades such as Barber (Naai), Tailor (Darzi), Mason(Rajmistri), Carpenter (Suthar/Badhai), Fish-net Maker, Basket-maker/ Coir Weaver/ Broom Maker, Hammer and tool-kit maker and Blacksmith (Lohar).

The Master Trainers Training Programme aims to equip these master trainers with modern technology skills and entrepreneurial knowledge. Participants will receive training on entrepreneurial competencies, business plan preparation, the government support ecosystem, financial literacy, digital and social media marketing, branding, and marketing.

Additionally, the master trainers will be provided training on usage and application of modern tool kit to enhance their skills and adapt to contemporary practices.

Atul Tiwari, secretary, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship emphasized on the critical components of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, saying, "The North Eastern and the Eastern regions are a hub of creativity and expression that reflects in the products created by the traditional artisans and craftsmen of the region. Be it woodwork or bamboo crafts, construction of traditional or modern homes or sewing garments that uphold culture, the 'Vishwakarma' has been instrumental in preserving the rich diversity of crafts and culture in the respective states. The PM Vishwakarma Scheme will further empower the beneficiaries with knowledge of modern tools, branding, marketing, digital and financial literacy skills along with credit support, increasing their productivity and enabling them to market their products more efficiently and effectively."

B Kalyan Chakravarthy, principal secretary, Labour Welfare, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Assam, highlighted the potential of skilling in the Indian context leveraging the demographic dividend of the country.

"With the increasing demand for skilled manpower in developed countries, the traditional artisans and craftsmen with the knowledge of modern tools and machinery have the opportunity to be a part of the global workforce," he added.

PM Vishwakarma scheme ensures recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards, skill upgrading through skill verification, basic skilling, advanced skill training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentives up to Rs 15,000, credit support up to Rs 3,00,000, and incentives for digital transactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople on his birthday this year.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include Carpenter; Boat Maker; Armourer; Blacksmith; Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; Locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, Stone breaker; Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); Mason (Rajmistri); Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); Barber; Garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; and Fishing Net Maker. (ANI)

