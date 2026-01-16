VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: We are calling all Class 10 CBSE students online to equip students with the knowledge and confidence to excel in their exams and beyond. Pankaj Sir has become a trusted name in the education industry with a proven track record of empowering students to achieve exceptional results. Elevate your Math skills to new heights this summer with an exclusive opportunity.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: BJP Dominates BMC, Pune and Nagpur; Congress Resists Statewide Trend.

Enrollment for the Fresh Batches is now open, and limited seats are available (Intotal 50 seats).

Interested students and parents are encouraged to reach out to secure their spot and unlock the path to Maths mastery.

Also Read | Tuen Mun Shopping Mall Shooting: Police Kill Knife-Wielding Man After Hostage Drama in Hong Kong (Watch Video).

Pankaj Sir is known for his comprehensive teaching approach and passion for student success. He has transformed how students perceive and conquer the challenges of Maths.

- Armaan (LPS Lucknow): Improved from 85% to 94%.

- Shashwat (Venkaeshwar School, Dwarka): Advanced from 95% to 98%.

- Tanmay (DPS KR Puram): Achieved remarkable growth from 79% to 91%.

- Mohitha (Euroschool, Bangalore): Made significant progress from 78% to 88%.

In the upcoming fresh Batch, students will have the opportunity to:

1. Master CBSE Syllabus: Pankaj Sir will guide students through the entire grade 10 CBSE Maths syllabus, ensuring a solid foundation in each topic and covering all essential concepts clearly and engagingly.

2. Exam-focused Approach: With the board exams in mind, Pankaj Sir will provide valuable insights into exam patterns, question-solving techniques, and time management strategies to boost confidence and maximize scores.

3. Personalized Attention: Recognizing that each student has unique learning needs, Pankaj Sir will provide individualized attention, addressing doubts and clarifying concepts to ensure every student grasps the subject matter effectively.

4. Interactive Learning Experience: Every Batch will feature interactive sessions, group discussions, and problem-solving exercises to foster active participation and enhance students' analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

5. Exclusive Study Material: Students will receive meticulously curated study material, including comprehensive notes, practice worksheets, and 10 previous years' question papers, enabling them to practice and reinforce their learning.

"Maths need not be an obstacle; it can be your stepping stone to success. Join me in this transformative Fresh Batch, where we will demystify Maths and build a strong foundation for your academic journey," quoting Pankaj Sir.

About Pankaj Sir: Pankaj Sir is a highly respected educator specializing in CBSE Maths. He has mentored 1470+ students from Delhi, Bangalore, UAE, Qatar, Kuala Lumpur, in helping them achieve remarkable exam results. Pankaj Sir's teaching approach combines in-depth subject knowledge, innovative teaching techniques, and personalized guidance to inspire students and ignite their passion for learning.

Whether you need help with homework or online tuition for CBSE class 10 or want to improve your Math skills, he's here to help you every step of the way to help you reach your full potential.

- 80% students score more than 90% in 10th math.

- Worked at Vedantu, Cuemath, Meritnation (12 years exp)

- Taught Toppers from DPS, DAV, KVS & NPS Bangalore

For media inquiries, please contact the following:

Phone Number: +91- 9729040481.

Book a FREE demo here: https://mastermath.in

Join this fun and engaging Math learning journey now!

About The Company

Mastermath - Get excellent online Maths tuition for Class 10 CBSE from top tutor. Master the subject with personalized classes and score higher in exams. Enroll now!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)