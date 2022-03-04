Gurugram (Haryana)/ New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life" / "Company") in line with its commitment to support the collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has donated 8500 Covid Care Kits to the Gurugram Police Department.

Comprising N95 masks and sanitizers, the donation will ensure frontline protection for the entire police workforce of the city. The same is in continuation of the company's PEHAL initiative to assist frontline workers during the pandemic.

As part of the 'Culture of Giving' initiative, Max Life donated 20,000 PPE, health and safety Kits to frontline warriors, 36,300 safety kits to police officials, and 5000 kits to recovering patients from government hospitals in 2020. The Company had further distributed 5500+ antigen testing kits to hospitals and 6000+ safety kits to RWA's in Delhi-NCR.

Continuing into 2021, Max Life had contributed over 50,000 safety kits across 350 locations Pan-India. The social drive included the distribution of masks, shields, and sanitizers to the police & defense officials, healthcare workers, frontline workers in the state administration & the education sector.

Shailesh Singh, Senior Director & Chief People Officer, Max Life said, "Max Life is a responsible corporate citizen. In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to supporting society with our humble contributions. We express our gratitude to the Gurugram Police Department and DCP HQ Gurugram, Astha Modi (IPS), for accepting our gesture and enabling us to contribute our support in securing the lives of our frontline heroes."

This initiative is a part of the larger pledge for COVID-19 combat assistance announced last year. Max Life has created a separate fund pool for pandemic-related support that is nearly 16% of its total Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget. Under this, the Company has contributed ration to the needy, along with material supplies to various organizations.

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group, an Indian multi-business corporation.

Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over almost two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital.

As per public disclosures and annual audited financials for FY20-21, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of Rs. 19,018 crore. As of 31st March 2021, the Company had Rs. 90,407 crore of assets under management (AUM) and a Sum Assured in Force of Rs. 1,087,987 crore.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

