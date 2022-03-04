New Delhi, March 4: At least two robbers, including a civil defence volunteer, have been arrested for robbing a cab driver using a toy gun, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin (29), a civil defence volunteer, and Mausam alias Manoj (27), both residents of Delhi's Rangpuri. They would often hire cabs as passengers and then stop at a deserted place to rob the driver. DCP Gaurav Sharma said, a cab driver had lodged a complaint stating that his car was booked for Munirka from Rangpuri Vasant Kunj on February 27.

Posing as passengers, the two robbers looted him at gunpoint and fled. The firearm used in the crime was later found to be a toy gun. The police registered a case under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation. Delhi Shocker: Homeless Man Stabs 20-Year-Old Youth to Death in Front of Wife During Robbery Bid in Hari Nagar.

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received about the presence of both the accused after which the police swung into action and nabbed the offenders. A Wagon R car, a motorcycle and a mobile phone was recovered from their possession by the police.

