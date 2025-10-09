New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company powering over two billion connected devices every year, unveiled its vision for shaping the future of AI through cutting-edge strengthening its technology roadmap, MediaTek also announced its collaboration with TSMC to develop a next-generation flagship SoC on the enhanced N2P process, with volume production expected late next year.

During its exclusive media briefing, MediaTek introduced its newest flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, designed to supercharge the next generation of flagship 5G smartphones. The chipset brings together industry-leading on-device AI, console-grade gaming, and unmatched power efficiency to redefine mobile performance.

MediaTek highlighted the full capabilities of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship chipset through a range of cutting-edge AI and gaming demos, such as image-to-image style conversion, 4K-resolution text-to-image generation, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500's support for Unreal Engine technologies like Mega Light and Nanite, delivering console-grade real-time visuals, dynamic lighting, and AAA-quality detail on mobile devices.

The session saw participation from OEM partners Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Tecno and Lava among others with Goldee Patnaik, Head of PR and Communications, OPPO India, delivering a keynote on OPPO's upcoming Find X9 Series powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, "With AI becoming integral to daily life, consumers expect devices that deliver greater intelligence, speed and personalization while maintaining energy efficiency. Our flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance and efficiency, and a full suite of premium experiences that our OEMs can bring to users around the world. In line with the IMC 2025 theme of 'Innovate to Transform,' MediaTek highlighted its long-standing expertise in connectivity, computing, and multimedia products and technologies."

MediaTek also showcased its latest technology portfolio featuring MediaTek-powered devices across various verticals from the world's leading brands. Highlights included the HP G1m Chromebook powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520, the Vivo X200 FE with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, and the Lumio Arc 5 Projector powered by MediaTek, among others.

Further, MediaTek actively contributed to thought leadership at IMC 2025 through key panel discussions. These included Future Gadgets: Designed and Built from India with Raghavan Sampath, Business Development & Sales Head, highlighting how next-generation chipsets are powering smarter, faster, and immersive consumer experiences; Charting India's Telecom Vision: A Leadership Dialogue with Anku Jain, Managing Director, exploring strategies for 5G deployment, AI integration in telecom networks, and advanced edge computing; and Key 6G Use Cases with Akshay Aggarwal, Senior Director of Engineering, spotlighting the role of advanced connectivity in shaping India's digital future.

On the sidelines of IMC 2025, MediaTek hosted a gaming tournament featuring Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series smartphones. where over 50 MediaTek Connect fans competed in an electrifying showcase of performance and precision. Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Communications, MediaTek India, said, "An engaging community is vital for building brand loyalty and trust. The Game On with MediaTek tournament is more than just a competition - it's a way of introducing our incredible technologies to passionate tech enthusiasts and allowing them to push these devices to their limits. This initiative reiterated MediaTek's continued leadership and cemented our SoCs as the go-to choice for gamers."

Marking a continued commitment to India's digital ecosystem, MediaTek partnered as the official Technology Media Lounge Partner at IMC for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its role in shaping conversations around innovation, connectivity, and the future of intelligent technologies. (ANI)

