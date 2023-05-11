Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI/SRV): Medical Trip, a leading healthcare startup providing innovative healthcare solutions to patients, has been recognized by the Global Business Leadership Awards as the 'Emerging Startup of the Year' in healthcare.

The Global Business Leadership Awards aim to celebrate and recognize businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and strategic vision in their respective industries. This year, Medical Trip has been awarded for its promising efforts in providing high-quality healthcare services and facilities to patients, leveraging the latest technologies and innovative practices.

In today's globalised world, medical tourism has emerged as a popular trend that offers a wide range of benefits to individuals seeking medical treatment. Due to the rising cost of healthcare and lengthy waiting times for medical procedures in some countries and less medical infrastructure in many countries, an increasing number of people are considering travelling abroad for medical treatment. However, medical tourism also has its challenges and needs a responsible provider. Patients must navigate unfamiliar healthcare systems, language barriers, and cultural differences, which can be stressful and overwhelming.

Looking at this, a company at the forefront of providing a valuable innovation and its reputable medical tourism services for patients seeking affordable, high-quality medical treatment, is Medical Trip (www.medicaltrip.in), a leading medical tourism provider that offers a range of medical services to patients from around the world by connecting world-class medical professionals. Medical Trip provides a safe and reliable solution for individuals seeking medical treatment overseas.

Commenting on the achievement, the CEO of Medical Trip, Mr Anil Dhingra expressed his gratitude and said, "We are elated and humbled to receive the 'Emerging Startup of the Year' award. This makes us feel proud and all the more responsible to maintain our good work and not just EMERGE but put in extra efforts to RISE like the SUN to conquer the sky of success. I am sure that this award will be the catalyst for an improved and better performance. Definitely, we shall EMERGE as THE BEST."

Medical Trip offers a wide range of healthcare services, including medical consultations, diagnostic tests, medical procedures, and post-operative care, among others.

With the help of Medical Trip, patients can take advantage of world-class medical treatments, including advanced surgical procedures, diagnostic tests, and rehabilitation services. From cosmetic surgery and fertility treatments to cancer treatment orthopaedics, cardiac and ayurvedic treatments, Medical Trip has a wide range of specialities to meet the needs of patients from diverse backgrounds.

Not just this, Medical Trip also offers comprehensive support services to ensure that patients feel comfortable and confident throughout their stay. This includes assistance with travel arrangements, visa assistance, airlift services for patients from any part of the world to India or Turkey and accommodation arrangements.

At Medical Trip, patients can save up to 50% or more compared to the cost of medical treatment in their home country. This can be particularly appealing for patients who do not have medical insurance or who are seeking treatments that are not covered by their insurance plan and treatment cost in their country is expensive.

Apart from these, Medical Trip also:

- Provides services all over India and Turkey. Besides the treatment facilities these include airport pickup and drop; cost estimation, Visa assistance, booking air tickets, arranging accommodation, language translator; vacation package and many more.

- Has 500+ hospitals in its network in India and Turkey.

- Has 35000+ doctors to take care of almost all ailments.

- Adhere to strict international healthcare standards and regulations to ensure that our facilities and medical practices are up to par with the highest industry standards.

- Hospitals are JCI and NABH accredited (Joint Commission International) (National Accreditation Board.).

- Patients can save close to 92% of the cost when treatment is done in India v/s the same treatment done in the USA.

- The company also provides good discounts, up to 20% on certain treatments. (T& C apply)*

- The company also provides services for domestic patients.

They have some of the most skilled and experienced doctors, nurses, and medical staff in the industry who are fluent in multiple languages and are trained to provide personalized care and attention to each patient to ensure that their individual needs are met.

Whether you are seeking medical treatment for a specific condition or looking to enhance your overall health and well-being, Medical Trip has the expertise, facilities, and resources to meet the patient's needs. Contact them today at +91 95868 11911 to learn more about their services or visit their website www.medicaltrip.in

