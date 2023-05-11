National Technology Day is an annual celebration in India that is commemorated on May 11. The day highlights the advancements in technology over the years and showcases the achievements and contributions of scientists, tech giants, and engineers who have made significant contributions to India's growth. Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, established National Technology Day in 1999 to commemorate the Pokhran nuclear test. National Technology Day is the perfect occasion to acknowledge the efforts and innovations of scientists and engineers. The day is also an opportunity to promote and encourage people to inspire young people to pursue careers in science, engineering, and technology. To celebrate National Technology Day 2023, here are a few of National Technology Day 2023 wishes and messages, National Technology Day 2023 greetings, National Technology Day images, HD wallpapers, and WhatsApp stickers to share with your family and friends. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. Hence, this day also marks the five Pokhran nuclear tests done by the Indian Army in May 1998. On May 11, 1999, National Technology Day was first celebrated in India. The day honoured people working in the field of technology. The Council for Technology Development organized the first National Technology Day in the presence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The day serves as a reminder of the importance of science and technology in the development of the nation and the welfare of its people. On this day, several events and activities are held across the country to highlight India’s technological prowess. Happy National Technology Day 2023 to all!

