Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18: Medicall, the largest B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair organized by Medexpert Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd., will be held from 28-30 July 2023 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The 33rd edition of Medicall will focus on all the needs of a hospital from surgical cotton to the latest imaging equipment and surgical tools, etc.

With close to 20,000 sqm of exhibition space Medicall Chennai is truly the largest healthcare event and expo in India and 3rd Largest in Asia. More than 520 exhibitors will be displaying their latest products and 20,000 professional visitors will visit the exhibition.

Medicall organizes Interactive Brainstorm, the showstoppers of Medicall. At Medicall, medicine meets management providing intellectually stimulating Seminars, Workshops, Unconference and Ask all – open discussion sessions for the Medical Fraternity to acquire and disseminate knowledge on the business aspects of running Hospitals. The Interactive Healthcare Intelligentsia at Brainstorm Medicall dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell.

Medicall’s most talked about show is Made-In-India Healthcare Innovation Awards, felicitated to recognize, display and encourage innovations in the field of healthcare. More than 160 solicitations from around the country indicate its reputation and significance. Every year Medicall adds a new category replacing an existing one providing for variety and diversity in innovations. The Innovation Award function will be held on 28th July 23 between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Convention Centre, Chennai Trade Centre. The Innovation awards are managed by an independent professional firm and an eminent jury.

Also, Medicall Introduces Medicall academy with an objective of nurturing Talent and skill development through Simulation based workshops, inducing hands-on experience on new skills and technologies used in Health care industry.

Since 2006, Medicall shows are held in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Colombo. Medicall has completed 32 successful editions.

For more details please visit: http://www.medicall.in/.

"Small and medium-sized hospital owners from tier II and III cities cannot afford to have qualified purchase managers. Equipment companies also do not have adequate sale force to meet all these hospital owners. Since I have undergone the difficulty for my hospital, I thought Medicall will bring in all equipment manufacturers under one roof."Dr S. Manivannan, Founder & CEO, Medicall.

The Profile of Visitors:

- Doctors – Physicians & Surgeons- Hospitals owners & Decision Makers- Medical Directors- CEOs- Hospital Administrators- Purchase Managers- Biomedical Engineers- CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, IT Managers- Healthcare Professionals- Owners of Diagnostic & other Healthcare Centres- Dealers, Distributors & Manufacturers- Importers & Exporters- Key policy makers from the governmental sectors- Deans & Academicians- Healthcare Consultants- Hospitals planners, designers & architects- Nursing & Paramedical professionals

Top Reasons to Visit Medicall

- To buy Equipment / Services for the Hospital / Clinic- To get dealership from International Companies and reputed Indian companies- To get the best and latest in Healthcare Industry- To get updates on innovations in the field of Healthcare- To meet collaborating partners- To get to know about the Healthcare Industry- To attend and participate in thought-provoking conferences and seminars- To attend special 1-1 business meets

Brainstorm Medicall Workshops and Seminars

The showstoppers of Medicall are its seminars and workshops. Much care is put into this section to ensure they are not didactic and uni-directional but highly interactive and responsive.

The Interactive healthcare Intelligentsia at Brainstorm Medicall dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell.

Seminar Topics and Schedule:

Objective: To recognize, showcase and encourage innovations in the field of Healthcare

Medicall believes that“Innovation should bring forth a sense of scholarship, achievement and entrepreneurship. Ideally innovation must not be incremental but be expansive and disruptive. It should be a job of creation – a job of a thinking mind.”

“Innovation - process idea technique technology product device that make healthcare better cheaper smarter safer simpler solving a specific healthcare problem or increasing the benchmark of performance of healthcare delivery.”

The unique features of Medical Made in India Innovation Awards are:- Accredited by National Hub for Healthcare Innovation Development – NHHID- Independently ideated and managed by a professional firm- Focus on Made-In India only encouraging small, young, rural scientists and innovators- Independent Jury consisting of academicians, scientists, and professionals of distinction from various fields- Objective and systematic perusal of applications ensures unbiased awards and bereft of commercial slant- Awards are vetted with the touchstone of business viability, sustainability and entrepreneurship

Some of the interesting Innovations Awarded so far are:- Neonate cooler- Non-invasive portable oral cancer detection system- Mammary Rotational Infrared Thermographic imaging system- Supportive walking aid- Rehab Electronic Callipers- Time cycled pressure limited mobile ventilator for new-borns- Smart phone based eye imaging device- Hand held X-Ray

Number of Awards: There may be two winners, in each category, Gold and Silver

