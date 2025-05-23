PRNewswire

Singapore, May 23: MediSun Energy, a Singapore-based integrated brine management company, has partnered with EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) ("the Group"), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, to launch Project Elixir -- the UAE's first pilot system that transforms desalination brine into renewable blue energy and magnesium carbonate. This groundbreaking initiative introduces a circular model that converts industrial waste into clean energy and sustainable materials, aligning with the UAE's goals for innovation, decarbonization, and resource efficiency.

The project is supported by an AED 100 million R&D fund launched by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, in 2022. The fund forms part of ADQ Growth Lab, a community of innovators across ADQ's portfolio that realises the company's commitment to accelerating innovation and R&D with a focus on unlocking growth opportunities and driving value creation and sustainability across priority sectors of the UAE's economy.

The pilot will be installed at EMSTEEL's steel business unit in Abu Dhabi, where MediSun Energy will deploy two integrated systems. The WEGen RED system treats 500 cubic meters of desalination brine per day, generating "blue energy" while consuming less power than conventional processes. The WEGen Green Pilot processes 30 cubic meters of brine daily, captures carbon dioxide, and produces up to 300 kg of magnesium carbonate (MgCO3) per day -- a low-carbon alternative to traditional additives used in steelmaking.

By combining carbon capture and energy recovery, Project Elixir transforms desalination brine -- typically treated as waste -- into a valuable resource. The recovered magnesium carbonate will be trialed as a sustainable substitute for dololime in EMSTEEL's electric arc furnace (EAF), supporting the company's efforts to reduce emissions and advance green steel production.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL , said: "This collaboration with MediSun Energy marks a significant step in redefining industrial sustainability. The ability to convert desalination brine into clean energy and valuable materials directly supports our decarbonization strategy and aligns with national objectives for circularity and innovation. Project Elixir reflects EMSTEEL's commitment to advancing green steel production while reinforcing the UAE's leadership in industrial transformation."

Dusun Kim, CEO of MediSun Energy , said: "This pilot represents a breakthrough for industrial sustainability in the UAE. By turning brine waste into clean power and green materials, we're demonstrating a circular model for the future of steelmaking. We're proud to partner with EMSTEEL on this historic initiative."

Scheduled for installation in mid-2025, the pilot will be implemented without disrupting existing operations. MediSun will lead engineering, installation, and operations, supported on-site by EMSTEEL and Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC), which will assist with local assembly and integration.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE's largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

About MediSun Energy

MediSun Energy is an integrated brine management company headquartered in Singapore. The company specializes in turning desalination brine and industrial waste streams into valuable resources through energy-efficient and circular solutions. MediSun's proprietary technologies -- including Reverse Electrodialysis (RED) and CO2 mineralization -- are designed to decarbonize energy-intensive sectors such as desalination and heavy industry, supporting a more sustainable and resource-resilient future.

For more information, visit www.medisun.energy or write to info@medisun.energy. You can also follow MediSun on LinkedIn.

