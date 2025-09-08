VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Mehta Realty, a stalwart in Mumbai's ever-evolving real estate landscape and a name that's synonymous with creating iconic structures for more than four decades, has announced their ambitious new project - the first-ever cluster development project in Goregaon East.

This cluster development will bring together premium residential, retail and commercial spaces, curating a vibrant epicentre that seamlessly merges aspirational housing with vital social and recreational infrastructure, as well as professional hubs. Mehta Realty's vision with creating this mixed development is to bring exceptional convenience and ease to residents by cutting down commute times. In many ways, the development will integrate the various needs of residents while creating a thriving community.

In recent years, Goregaon East has come to the fore as Mumbai's next growth story - backed by excellent connectivity to major commercial hubs including Malad, Andheri, BKC and Lower Parel, its accessibility will further be amplified by the newly operational Metro line 7. The Goregaon Railway Station creates a seamless linkage with the Western Line, while the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road will connect the area to the Eastern Line. The Malad-Goregaon corridor is especially primed for Mumbai's upcoming residential real estate boom - the combination of comparatively affordable but well-designed spaces with enhanced lifestyle amenities and proximity to nature offers value that extends beyond square footage and comprises a comprehensive lifestyle overhaul.

Mehta Realty's 47-year-old legacy is anchored by exceptional projects that span the central suburbs like Thane, Kalyan, Kalwa and the Western suburbs like Santacruz, Kandivali, Goregaon and Malad, encompass approximately 10 million square feet. The next chapter of their journey will see Mehta Realty consolidating their position across the MMR region, with a development pipeline of 10 million square feet for the next few years. Over the next two decades, Mehta Group is committed to achieving complete carbon neutrality across all its developments.

Commenting on the development, Ruchit Mehta, Partner - Mehta Group Realty, observed, "We have served 12,000 families to date and fulfilled their home-ownership dreams. We look forward to continuing to create structures that root communities and encourage holistic lifestyles. As a location, Goregaon East holds a lot of promise and offers strategic advantages for several groups of buyers - whether young families, working couples or even single individuals seeking a space for investment purposes. The area has all the makings of Mumbai's next premium residential hub, and its potential will only skyrocket in the years to come."

About - Founded in 1978, Mehta Group is among Mumbai's most trusted real estate developers with 12,000+ homes, 180+ buildings, and 96.5 lakh sq. ft. delivered. Known for projects like Yogi Dham, Amrut Paradise, Mehta Legend, and One Kalyan, the group blends traditional values with modern innovation. Expanding across Mumbai MMR, Mehta Group is entering cluster redevelopment with Mehta Marquina in Goregaon East and aims for carbon neutrality in the next two decades--continuing its legacy of trust, sustainability, and design excellence.

