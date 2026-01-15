New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The National Zoological Park has constituted a committee headed by its joint director to ascertain the facts surrounding the alleged death of a jackal during capture attempt, zoo director Dr Sanjeet Kumar said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the zoo had received a complaint from a union alleging that a jackal was burnt alive.

Also Read | 'H1B, Buy One Get One Free': Comedian Austin Nasso Trolls Donald Trump by 'Selling' H-1B Visas for USD 100,000 on Indian Streets (Watch Video).

"We have taken cognisance of the matter, and an investigation is underway. The complaint was written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and a copy was also sent to us. Based on that, we have taken up the matter, and we are conducting an inquiry," he said.

Kumar added that, as per official records, there are currently eight jackals in the zoo and no such incident has been reported internally so far.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices Fall Sharply as US-Iran Tensions Ease; Investors Book Profits.

"Delhi Zoo has constituted a committee headed by the joint director to inquire into the alleged jackal death, and the panel has been asked to submit its report within three days," said Kumar. The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (Amendment), 2022.

In the complaint submitted to the ministry on Monday, the union sought an independent inquiry, alleging gross violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and established protocols governing zoological parks.

Following the complaint, a team of MoEFCC officials visited the zoo on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, workers were allegedly summoned during a capture operation and "chilli powder was poured into the burrow and fire was ignited inside it", resulting in the "unlawful killing" of the animal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)